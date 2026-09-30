Considering the fact that Anne Hathaway has gone on record to say that her third pregnancy was a surprise, she wasted no time leaning all the way in and embracing her maternity style. 2026 has been a banner year for the The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, with one press junket after the next as she released a slew of film projects — giving her plenty of opportunities to hone her particular brand of bump-friendly fashion. And now, as her year of promotion (and her pregnancy) reaches its end, she seemingly capped things off with one of her most epic. Anne Hathaway’s maternity ballgown by Prabal Gurung is arguably the pinnacle of her press run, cementing her spot alongside stars like Rihanna, Sienna Miller, and Jennifer Lawrence as a muse for expectant (and non-expectant) women everywhere.

On Tuesday evening, the actor and soon-to-be mother of three graced the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Verity at AMC Lincoln Square in a strapless, drop-waist ballgown — a custom creation by the NYC-based luxury label. With its sweetheart neckline, tonal embellishments, voluminous skirt, and tulle cape, the gown completely encapsulated classic old Hollywood glamour. And as expected, the Bvlgari ambassador was also decked out in jewels by the brand, including a Serpenti bracelet and ring and jeweled drop earrings.

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The Odyssey star, who has been working with long-time stylist Erin Walsh throughout this latest press run, clearly loves the way Prabal Gurung suits her pregnancy style, as she chose a high-low crop top by the label for the The End of Oak Street premiere last month. Other recent highlights include a Prada gown with a crystal-covered bodice, a Moncler Canadian tuxedo, a boho Blumarine mini dress with thigh-high boots, and a goddess-inspired McQueen gown — each one reimagining what maternity fashion can be and embracing the individuality that has made Hathaway one to watch through every phase of both her career and her personal life.

If this dazzling ballgown marks her final maternity style moment, she is certainly ending her impressive series of looks with a bang. Either way, we cannot wait to see what she does next.