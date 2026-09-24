If Florence Pugh has one fan, it’s me. Not only is the English actor one of the finest screen presences of her generation, bringing raw emotion and grounded strength to just about every role she plays; off-screen, she’s also got a wicked sense of humor and experimental personal style. (Again: I’m a huge fan.) When she’s on a press tour, we’re all but guaranteed two things: Cheeky interviews and looks. And lucky for us — aka me — she’s back on the circuit and delivering the latter, most recently in the form of a bouncy, ‘60s-inspired updo tied with ribbon.

While promoting her upcoming film East of Eden in London, the star donned a blouse-y, empire-waist Chloé number in soft terracotta and, later, a draped jacquard coat from Dior’s 2026 Pre-Fall collection. Both looks had a late ‘60s, mod-meets-hippy energy; a vibe further enhanced by the glam, including a bouncy, pumped-up blowout by hairstylist Hyungsun Ju. With soft, brushed-out curls at the ends and a bow-tied ribbon at the top of the head, the hairstyle would be right at home on a 1968 cover of British Vogue (or on an impossibly chic girl shopping for mini dresses at Biba).

For makeup, artist Alex Babsky took a subdued approach to the mid-century look, opting for peachy tones, a radiant glow, and a very subtle wing — with no pastel eyeshadow or heavy lashes in sight.

Considering she has two more massive releases on the calendar this year (Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III), Team Pugh likely has plenty of show-stopping looks planned for the coming months. And I, for one, can’t wait to see them.