Fresh off the heels of Haute Couture Fashion Week and the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, there’s no doubt Europe is the place to be for the celebrity set right now. Just a few weeks into summer, and IG feeds are already filling up with images of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and more living it up on European getaways wearing one enviable vacation outfit after the other. And be warned: These looks will encourage you to book a trip.

Just days after the calendar switched over to June, Jenner embarked on her first work-free vacay of the summer to Mallorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea. The multi-hyphenate posed on a luxurious yacht in an ethereal lavender floor-length gown from Khaite which photographed beautifully in the light of the sunset. On the same yacht in Mallorca, her little sister Kylie gave the bubble skirt trend her stamp of approval with a white version from her label, Khy. A few days later in Capri, Lipa was spotted soaking up some sun prior to the Jacquemus 15th anniversary runway show. Before sitting in the front row alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the “Dance the Night” singer was snapped by the paparazzi in head-to-toe Jacquemus, of course, most notably a semi-sheer bright blue gown.

Keep scrolling for the best celebrity European vacation outfits so far and stay tuned to TZR for more until the season’s end.

Kendall Jenner

While basking in the Mallorca sunset, Jenner delivered a healthy dose of yacht day style inspo via a custom Khaite gown in a stunning pastel purple shade. Her luxe look featured a turtleneck and an open back which she showcased during a video recording of her running around the deck of her yacht. Casual.

Dua Lipa

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

Prior to attending Jacquemus’ “La Casa” cruise, Lipa was seen boarding a ship in the aforementioned baby blue sheath dress from the French atelier. She paired her partially transparent number with a slew of vibrant accessories, starting with the red Le Rond Carre clutch and matching ankle-strap sandals, both from Jacquemus.

Kylie Jenner

If you haven’t bought a piece from Jenner’s clothing label, Khy, just yet, her latest vacay OOTD will encourage you to place an order (or two). Earlier in June, on the same yacht in Mallorca as her sister Kendall, the founder styled a cropped co-ord from Khy’s seventh collection, complete with a bow-embellished bandeau top and an en vogue bubble mini skirt. Surprisingly, you can still shop her exact top and bottoms.

Zoey Deutch

On June 23, Deutch shared a sneak peek at her getaway to Biarritz, France, where she wore an assortment of Chanel staples. The brand ambassador’s most noteworthy brand moment was a white skirt set from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Her cozy combo was adorned with pastel stripes across the bodice and the midi skirt’s hem.

Jennifer Lopez

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

A few days before Lopez made headlines at the Dior Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024 show, she enjoyed a quick solo trip to Positano. The A-lister chose a foolproof summer duo: a flowy white sundress from Antica Sartoria and a Dior basket top-handle bag.

Keira Knightley

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Known for her timeless styling of elevated basics, Knightley left Haute Couture week in a pinstripe oversized button-down, distressed white jeans, and quirky ballet flats. The longtime Chanel enthusiast rounded out her beach-ready separates with the label’s Bubble Quilt Mini Flap Bag.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Butter yellow is undeniably having a moment right now, and on a mid-June getaway to Capri, Huntington-Whiteley added the of-the-moment hue to her vacation rotation. Aside from her Tiffany & Co. bangle bracelet, the model wore head-to-toe Jacquemus numbers, including a blazer-esque mini dress, double heel white sandals, the Le Petit Calino Bag, and rectangle sunglasses.

Millie Bobby Brown

COBRA TEAM - CIAOPIX / BACKGRID

Just days after Bobby Brown tied the knot with her husband, Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi’s son), the pair jetted off to Sardinia for their honeymoon. In true bridal form, the Stranger Things star kept the white theme going far from the ceremony in a halter-neck mini sundress with a rosette embellishment and a subtle chest cutout. She opted for monochromatic accessories like H-strap ivory sandals presumably from Hermès.

Camila Morrone

The Daisy Jones & the Six alum made the entire internet jealous with an Instagram dump from her trip to Italy. In one of the nine IG-worthy pics, Morrone sourced a black-and-white maxi skirt and a coordinating crop top from Emporio Sirenuse, an Italian resort and ready-to-wear brand.