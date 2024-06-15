When one thinks of an idyllic Spanish getaway, the typical destination that immediately comes to mind is likely the party island of Ibiza. However, for those seeking a different type of respite, Mallorca is an equally worthy, if not superior, option. Hidden white sand beaches, turquoise waters, limestone mountains, and beautiful Spanish architecture are just a few of the reasons why you should visit the Balearic region. The island has mild weather, sunshine throughout the year, and tons of natural beauty to explore, which is why it draws visitors year-round. However, the summer season sees Mallorca at peak beauty and temperature, making it the most popular time to visit.

Regardless of what activities you’re interested in, there is plenty to do, ranging from hiking along the coastline to taking a walking tour through the mountain town of Valldemossa. Foodies are also in for a treat as the island is a cultural hub rich in delicious local cuisine. And while its Ibizan counterpart is know for its raucous nightlife, Mallorca is ideal for its daytime activities and nature-focused attractions. To maximize your time, TZR tapped travel agents, experts, and content creators for their top tips and recommendations. Here’s how to plan the perfect trip to Mallorca.

Where To Stay

@belmondlaresidencia

Hidden in the hillside village of Deia, La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel is home to the largest exhibition of famed Spanish artist Joan Miró. Nestled in the Tramuntana Mountains, the hotel, which is set in two 16-century manor houses, reflects the surrounding nature through its design. It features pristine manicured gardens, and gorgeous grounds, and plays an ode to the artsy town that it’s housed in, which often welcomed painters, sculptors, and writers.

Zoetry Mallorca, a property built into a 14th-century estate is a top recommendation by Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing at BeachBound Vacations who expanded to launch Mallorca into its repertoire of European destinations earlier this year. “This luxury hotel features beautifully designed spacious rooms, a restaurant by Michelin-star chef Andreu Genestra, and a Natura Blissé spa,” she says. While the property is not beachfront, it has two swimming pools and is a great spot to escape to.

Mallorca has been booming with hotels over the last few years. The boutique properties in particular have won over hearts, and Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas is arguably the most special of all. “This new 5-star hotel was created by Sir Richard Branson,” explains travel influencer and founder of We Are Travel Girls, Vanessa Rivers. “Nestled among the mountains, it offers first-class amenities on a world heritage site with a modern feel.”

What To See

mariannehope/RooM/Getty Images

Due to its mild temperatures, it’s easy to take advantage of the beautiful hikes all around Mallorca. “Hiking is a fun activity in Mallorca as the island is extremely picturesque and the trails are well maintained,” explains Rivers. There are trails all around the island, ranging in difficulty level.

The gorgeous beaches also make it a fabulous place to charter a boat and go beach-hopping. “When you charter a boat, you have lots of flexibility to find your perfect spot,” explains Melissa Chaquea with CIRE Travel, an independent affiliate of First in Service, a Virtuoso Agency. “Otherwise you’re hiking long distances to get from beach to beach.” However, you can also rent a car and explore the many different beaches along the Balearic island. “The island boasts a number of fabulous beaches including Cala Deia, Cala des Moro, and Sa Calobra,” says Studebaker.

There are also a ton of cute cities, villages, and towns all around Mallorca. One of the most popular ones to visit is Palma. “Palma de Mallorca is the main town area known for stunning architecture, cultural heritage, high-end shopping, dining, and, of course, calas (beaches),’ explains Chaquea. The city boasts a combination of high-end shops along with second-hand shops, so there is plenty of variety to choose from.

Valldemossa, Deia, and Soller are also worth adding to your itinerary. According to Studebaker, Soller is the perfect place to spend a few hours in the morning before boarding the trolley for a ride down to Puerto de Sóller. The historic town used to be cut off from the rest of the island due to the steep mountains that surround it, but now maintains a wrench influence due to the port that did extensive trading with France. “Here, you can enjoy some beach time or post up at one of the many cafes and restaurants facing the beach to take in the picturesque views,” she says. The charming village of Fornalutz, which is hidden deep within the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and is renowned for being the prettiest village in all of Spain is beloved by Rivers.

Where To Dine & Drink

@neni.mallorca

Mallorca’s perfect weather makes it ideal for outdoor dining. For upscale menus, Rivers recommends El Olivo, a restaurant situated amongst the olive trees overlooking the village of Deia. Another incredible upscale experience is La Bodeguilla, an upscale Spanish restaurant with delicious tapas.

YARA, a Mediterranean, Asian fusion spot has impeccable service and an impressive wine list that boasts a variety of local vintage wines. It overlooks a nearby marina and has a large outdoor terrace overlooking the many, many boats that line the dock. In addition, NENI, a restaurant in Port de Sóller is a fan favorite for its Middle Eastern food, which takes inspiration from Israeli, Lebanese, and Mediterranean cuisines melded with Mallorcan ingredients.

For the ultimate beachside experience, book a table at Nikki Beach. “The location in the town of Magaluf has comfortable poolside cabana seating, beach views, live entertainment, top-notch service, and delicious food and drinks,” explains Studebaker.