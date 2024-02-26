The end of 2023 was a busy time for Kylie Jenner’s new fashion label, Khy. Instead of calming down for the holiday season, Jenner’s headline-making brand released three new collections of elevated basics — starting with luxe faux leather staples in October, a slew of polished puffers in November, and sleek sweat sets in December. And now, after a relatively slow start to 2024, the label is back on its A-game with a brand-new collection that’s scheduled to drop on Feb. 28. One of the stars of the fourth release is a ruched mesh mini dress which Jenner teased while en route to an L.A. meeting on Feb. 23.

Just a few hours after the Khy founder confirmed the upcoming collection on Instagram, she was snapped by the paparazzi outside her Calabasas office in the Mesh Twist Mini Dress in a timeless nude shade. Complete with a twisted one-shoulder embellishment and ruching down the center, the nude number is unlike anything on Khy’s roster so far — it offers quite a chic detour from the leather statement pieces and the vibrant oversized outerwear of previous drops. However, the entire ensemble felt right at home in Jenner’s everyday wardrobe. Leaning further into the model-off-duty vibes of the look, she opted for minimalistic accents, including a brown leather tote bag, beige slingback sandals that matched her unreleased Khy dress, and simple gold jewelry, including a few rings and a slim chain bracelet.

Rumors of the new collection started circulating online just 24 hours before her latest outing — when Jenner publicly styled a Drop 004 must-have for the first time. After another meeting at the Khy Calabasas office, Jenner was spotted wearing the Sueded Stretch Twist Dress in black, which featured an elongated maxi silhouette and the same twisted shoulder addition as her most recent look. This time, she accessorized with black knee-high boots from The Row and the celeb-approved Miu Miu Arcadie Bag.

Jenner’s recent office-ready moments included just two stars of the upcoming ten-piece capsule collection which, according to a press release, will aim to “redefine the day-to-night wardrobe,” while “offering timeless, versatile silhouettes with a high-fashion edge.” Alongside the mini and maxi dresses, Khy will debut of-the-moment flared leggings, various tube tops with the signature twisted shoulder, and multiple midi skirts, which are constructed of three distinct fabrics: Sueded Stretch, Sleek Stretch, and Mesh Stretch. All this to say? Be sure to mark your calendar for Feb. 28 because if they’re anything like the past three drops, these pieces will sell fast.

