Chanel and Naomi Campbell have been the brains behind some of the season’s buzziest fashion moments so far. First, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel shut down the red carpet by wearing the same semi-sheer archival Chanel gown she debuted on the atelier’s Fall 1996 Haute Couture runway 27 years ago. And now, at Haute Couture Week, the supermodel made headlines again in another notable Chanel ensemble. After the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show on June 25, Campbell paired her metallic sequin skirt set with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers — a slightly comfier choice than the pumps she donned during the presentation.

Just a few hours after Campbell attended Chanel’s latest showing at the Paris Opera House, the style icon was snapped by the paparazzi outside The Ritz Hotel — where the A-list attendees of Haute Couture Week are currently residing. She wore the same sequin-embellished co-ord from the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 collection to the label’s runway show, complete with a button-down jacket and a matching knee-length pencil skirt. The multi-hyphenate stuck with her prior accessories, including dangly diamond earrings adorned with Chanel’s double-c logo, pearl-embellished vintage Chanel sunglasses, and a beaded bracelet.

Now here’s where things got interesting. Instead of the T-strap heels she styled at the Chanel soirée just hours before (more on those later), Campbell changed into purple high-top Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which are unsurprisingly sold out. This footwear swap was quite a shocking one for Campbell, given she’s rarely seen in anything other than sky-high Christian Louboutins. However, even though she opted for comfort in this instance, her sporty shoes gave her designer OOTD a cool-girl flair we certainly didn’t see coming.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though Campbell could’ve pulled off the sartorial feat, her Nike high-tops didn’t walk the red carpet at the Chanel Haute Couture fête earlier in the day. She stayed true to form with her footwear by slipping on black T-strap heels with a rounded toe — a minimalistic selection that let her sparkly Chanel Fall/Winter 2022 look grab all the worthy attention.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the end of Haute Couture Week is drawing near, there’s still a chance for another Campbell spotting at runway shows like Elie Saab or Jean Paul Gaultier, so be sure to keep an eye out. Perhaps her conversation-starting kicks will make another appearance yet this week. In the meantime, channel Campbell’s latest front row-ready look via the curated edit below. Which would you choose: Nikes or pumps?