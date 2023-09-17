Rosettes are having a moment. Blame the chokehold that Y2K aesthetics have had on fashion for the past few years or the resurgence of Carrie Bradshaw’s signature eclectic style on TV screens in And Just Like That..., but rose accents are being added to every item of clothing imaginable. From one-shoulder tops to knit dresses to ballet flats, there’s a plethora of ways to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe, a choose-your-own rosette adventure, if you will. And given beauty’s innate connection to fashion and pop culture, it was inevitably going to trickle into the category. Case in point: the rosette makeup at Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during London Fashion Week.

For her latest collection, Rocha added rose motifs into her usual mix of whimsical tulle and satin bows, including voluminous dresses with bouquets of faux roses peaking out from under the sheer netting of the fabric. To compliment the pieces, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver created a soft matte no-makeup makeup on the models, hand-painting white or Robin’s egg blue roses on a few of them. The statement-making look ties in elements from the collection, but it also solidifies rosettes as major fashion and beauty trend for spring.

In addition to the rose motifs, de Kluyver also turned some models’ eyes into blooming flowers, placing dramatic faux pink and white petals on their upper and lower lashes. Hairstylist Cyndia Harvey rounded out the look by crafting a romantic half-up, half-down style with a center part and loose waves.

Leave it to Rocha, the unofficial queen of whimsy, to introduce rosettes as a covetable beauty look. Expect to see flower hair accessories, and even DIY takes on these hand-painted blooms, on red carpets and your social feeds in the coming months.