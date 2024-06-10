If anyone knows how to put on an utterly dreamy, scenic fashion show, it’s no doubt designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. For Spring 2024, insiders gathered at the Fondation Maeght art gallery in the South of France; for Fall 2023, he rolled out a bright red runway on the gardens of King Louis XIV’s Palace of Versailles. As for where the industry vet chose to host the luxury label’s 15th anniversary event? Capri, Italy. On June 10, his namesake brand’s much-anticipated Fall 2024 show was staged at the stunning Casa Malaparte, a historic villa located atop the cliffs.

Arriving to the venue via private boats were celebrities like Dua Lipa (in a suede blue gown), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (wearing a black tank and zebra patterned skirt), and Imaan Hammam (in a sporty Umbro jersey). The show then kicked off on a cozy note as the first model took to the catwalk adorned in a fuzzy bathrobe-looking coat in a soft yellow shade. Then came a bevy of slinky see-through gowns that, from behind a computer or phone screen, look feather-light (and ready for some sort of far-flung vacation). Likewise, the square-neck tanks, many of which were styled with fabulous shades and headscarves, felt quite fitting for the show’s island location. Speaking of tops, Jacquemus made quite the case for peplum seen by way of spaghetti-strap looks. And not just any peplum — he showcased perhaps the most over-the-top, structured take on the silhouette.

Per usual, vibrant, look-at-me shades were a through line in the Paris-based brand’s latest collection, as evidenced by the onslaught of bubblegum pink, rich turquoise, sunny yellow, and fire-engine red outfits. And if this lineup is any indication, the designer is heralding the return of zebra print, a timeless motif that goes in and out of the trend circuit. The classic pattern was splashed on a coat with dramatic lapels, of-the-moment Bermuda shorts, and square-toe loafers.

And it wouldn’t be a Jacquemus show without statement bags. Though the designer is known for his signature itty-bitty Le Chiquito silhouette, he went the opposite route for this capsule, presenting larger-than-life boxy totes and slouchy rectangular carryalls.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the final look. A fit-and-flare little black dress was sported by Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, who made her runway debut today. (But this may not have been a shock, given that the label posted a teaser image of the pop star in Capri on Instagram yesterday.)

