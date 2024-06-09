Celebrities vacation on a whole other level, and it’s one of the reasons they’re so fun to follow. Some of us can only dream about their extravagant stays in south of France or Mykonos, from their opulent accommodations to their exclusive mode of travel — whether by air, land, or sea. And when it comes to the latter of these, a regular boat just won’t do. Many A-listers love taking to the water by way of a lavish yacht. In these cases, standard boating attire is often eschewed for high fashion looks (because where’s the joy in practicality?). Some of the most aspirational celebrity yacht outfits range from straight-off-the-runway designer gowns to coordinating swimwear and beachwear sets, but they always have one thing in common: a sense of luxury.

Yachts have been a preferred way for the wealthy to travel for decades now. The appeal lies not only in its remote-ness and inherent sense of privacy, but also the fact that traveling by personal yacht allows them to enjoy the adventure of the water while still getting the five-star treatment — and that experience includes wearing whatever they want. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, and Kendall Jenner are among the fashionable stars who turn their yacht trips into their own personal runways, pulling out all the stops with glamorous head-to-toe looks — just look to the history of Cannes vacation style for some chic examples.

We rounded up some of our favorite celebrity yacht outfits from the past few years to get you inspired. And no, you don’t need to wait for a yacht party invite to try out similar styles. From modern takes on the traditional nautical look (think all white or classic stripes) to sheer- floor-length gowns, these ensembles can also suit a range of elegant occasions you might have planned.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner’s fuzzy green Bottega Veneta dress might seem like an unlikely choice to wear on the water, but let’s be honest — fashion doesn’t have to be practical. When you’re a supermodel, wearing a straight-off-the-runway gown while cruising through the Mediterranean actually seems pretty par for the course.

Kylie Jenner

On a sister trip to Mallorca with Kendall, the Khy founder posed in Paris Georgia’s Danae dress. The concrete-colored jersey dress features ruched detail at the hip to create a dramatically curvy silhouette.

Beyoncé

Beachwear, but make it nighttime was the vibe for the Cowboy Carter singer’s yacht look on a trip to Miami. Her metallic wrap top and skirt was made by Italian swimwear brand Oséree.

Sydney Sweeney

What to wear while yachting through Ibiza? Well, when you’re Sydney Sweeney a Miu Miu halter, hot shorts, and knee-high thong boots obviously.

Kim Kardashian

Even on a boat, a bathroom presents the perfect opportunity for Kim Kardashian to capture her OOTD. And her sheer black turtleneck dress with a dramatic hip cutout was definitely deserving of a little photo op.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber went for a casual and classically nautical look on her vacation in south of France. In a red striped red cropped sweater and denim mini skirt, she was the epitome of laid-back boat chic.

Lori Harvey

While on her European getaway last summer, the model chose a full Jacquemus look. Her distressed orange mini dress and raffia bucket hat was a classic vacation look but with a fashion-forward twist.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Best known for her “quiet luxury” style, the newlywed wore a knit dress and bag by Chanel during her yachting trip to the south of France.

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel and swimwear brand founder seems most comfortable near a beach in a bikini, so what else would she be doing for Memorial Day weekend? Her playful swimsuit and matching boxers (emblazoned with vintage underwear ads) were by sustainable, UK-based brand Fruity Booty and all together retail for just around $160.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Something about yachting just seems to conjure up a chic monochromatic white ensemble. And that’s exactly what the up-and-coming actor chose to wear on her boat trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her husband Brooklyn Beckham and pal Selena Gomez.