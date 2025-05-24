Believe it or not, Y2K’s second coming is upon us. That’s right, five years after ballet flats, butterfly tops, and skinny scarves first returned to the style scene, these key codes are back on your timeline — and more retro than ever. On and off the red carpet, fashion muses are embracing 2000s-coded attire straight out of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and Paris Hilton’s old closets. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber are proving the Y2K aesthetic is — and always will be — in demand.

For most millennials growing up in the early 2000s, low-rise denim, platform heels, velour tracksuits, and metallic sunglasses (to name a few staples) migrated to their everyday rotation from the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez was a baggy denim enthusiast; Hilton wore rhinestones any chance she could; Kate Moss pulled off eccentric accessories, think scarves and bold belts; and Carey sustained the aesthetic’s hyper-feminine feel. So, millennials followed suit. “Due to the emerging reality TV, technology, pop and punk music, and movies of the time, these celebrities had a major influence on Y2K’s fun, distinct, and youthful style with a lot of branding,” says New York-based stylist, Hattie Doolittle.

According to stylist duo Danielle and Alix, essentials worn by Beyoncé, Spears, Carey, and Hilton still make up the look’s starter pack today. “Y2K resonates with all of us who lived through it, as well as a new generation who’s putting their own spin on it,” the pair tells TZR. Now, Y2K’s icons are passing the retro-inspired baton to your favorite A-listers. Lately, numerous revivals surface every year, but in 2025, all eyes are on the newsboy cap. The short-brimmed hat is currently experiencing a renaissance at the hands of Jenner, Keke Palmer, Salma Hayek, and even Kate Middleton. Most notably, during New York Fashion Week, Jenner pulled off a J.Lo-esque newsboy. Her cap seemed to be a vintage find, likely from the early ‘00s. It’s the latest nostalgic number to resurge among celebrities, following yoga pants, butterfly tops, and jelly sandals.

(+) Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With the rise of sourcing luxury vintage, it’s no surprise that Y2K is once again dominating the celebrity circuit. “Our clients are always looking for unique pieces that are one of a kind or have been worn by celebs in the 2000s,” says Danielle and Alix. They’ve dressed Alix Earle, Kelsey Anderson, Danielle Jonas, and Jasmine Sanders with this front of mind. All this to say? Now’s the time to channel your younger self’s favorite ‘fits. Come on, all of your favorite A-listers are doing it. Ahead, see which stars pioneered the Y2K aesthetic, and how today’s it girls are reviving it now.

Kate Moss > Bella Hadid

(+) Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images (+) Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Back in the early aughts, skinny scarves were essential in Moss’ street style. Whether she was at a fashion week fête or running errands, her co-ords weren’t complete without a ridiculously-thin neck tie. And now, Hadid is following her lead. After walking in the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, the supermodel was snapped by the paparazzi with the Moss-coded accessory around her neck. It was partially sheer and stretched below her hips.

Mariah Carey > Tyla

(+) Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (+) @katieqian INFO 1/2

Butterfly tops are practically synonymous with the Y2K trend, thanks to Carey. Complete with pastel beading, ties around the neck and back, and a plunging neckline, the Grammy winner frequently wore the bold bodice with low-waisted jeans. In 2023, Tyla channeled Carey in an edgier version from Blumarine, plus a distressed denim maxi skirt.

Beyoncé > Kylie Jenner

(+) Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images (+) TheRealSPW / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

During her time in Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé frequently took center stage in a bandana top, which is still a principal piece of Y2K history. During the Spring/Summer 2024 circuit at Paris Fashion Week, Miu Miu debuted its homage to Beyoncé’s signature style. The brand’s variations have since been worn by Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Amelia Gray, and Kylie Jenner.

Scarlett Johansson > Meghan Markle

(+) George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images (+) picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Moss, Rihanna, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, and Scarlett Johansson (to name a few) were hardcore ballet flat enthusiasts back in the day. At an early-2000s movie premiere, the latter celeb made them red carpet-ready with dark denim shorts and a crocheted tunic. Fast forward to the 2020s, and you’ll see A-listers are still boarding the ballet-core bandwagon. Meghan Markle, for one, frequently wears the slip-ons at humanitarian events and A-list affairs alike. She’s impartial to this cap-toe option from Chanel, in beige and black.

Anne Hathaway > Gigi Hadid

(+) Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The Y2K aesthetic holds a fair share of divisive motifs, but dresses-over-pants take the cake. Longtime Anne Hathaway fans know the legend pulled off the layered look multiple times, most notably at the Ella Enchanted premiere in ‘04. Last summer, Gigi Hadid took a page out of Hathaway’s book with an effortlessly chic white shirt dress overtop light-wash Re/Done jeans. Her partially-undone dress was from the supermodel’s knitwear label, Guest in Residence. It sold out minutes after Hadid’s street style serve, but now, it’s back online.

Paris Hilton > Emily Ratajkowski

(+) Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

“Paris had such a profound impact on this era,” says Danielle and Alix. “Everything she wore shaped the [original] Y2K aesthetic.” One of her signature styles? Chunky flip flops. Usually, the fashion muse styled them with tracksuits — another Hilton staple. In summer 2024, EmRata took cues from the Y2K queen with slides from Sweden-based label, Axel Arigato. Just like Hilton, her flip flops looked extra retro alongside low-waisted cargo pants and a brown bralette.

Rihanna > Nicola Peltz Beckham

(+) Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Cotton headbands were primarily popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but with Rihanna’s help, they stuck around through Y2K. The Grammy winner looked so boho-chic with this tie-dye version in ‘06. In March 2023, the stretchy headpiece received Nicola Peltz Beckham’s stamp of approval, with an oversized leather jacket and baggy jeans.

Britney Spears > Julia Fox

(+) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Whether it’s from Von Dutch or Miu Miu, the celebrity set will never stop wearing tracksuits. In ‘03, Spears was spotted in a velour blue two-piece, which seemingly served as Fox’s blueprint for her similar airport ‘fit in 2024. If you look closely enough, you’ll see her “Sex Symbol” set was also velour.

Brittany Murphy > Dua Lipa

(+) Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment (+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Grommets were a trademark in the punk sector of Y2K. Sported frequently on belts, the circular metal accent was welcomed by it girls like Murphy in ‘02. At an A-list affair 23 years ago, the Uptown Girls star grunge-ified her all-pink look with grommets on her beige tank top. But now, the accessory has reclaimed its edgy roots, thanks to Lipa. Dressed in head-to-toe Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring 2025, the “Houdini” singer wore grommets on the halter-neck top, the leather pants, and a matching belt in Oct. 2024.

Brandy > Kaia Gerber

(+) Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images (+) 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Similar to the dress-over-pants trends, skirts-over-pants are also making a comeback among Hollywood’s best. In June 2024, Gerber styled connected mini skirt and matching straight-leg trousers à la Brandy in ‘01. The model’s pair was from Spanish label, Paloma Wool, and are still available to shop online.

Britney Spears > Sydney Sweeney

(+) Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images (+) VEGAN / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Ask any millennial to name their favorite denim look, and chances are, they’ll mention Spears’ patchwork gown at the 2001 American Music Awards. Alongside her Canadian tuxedo-wearing then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, the “Baby One More Time” singer stole the show in a custom Kurt and Bart creation. Before the 2024 Met Gala, Sweeney channeled Spears’ double-denim look in a Miu Miu top and low-waisted jeans. The denim’s wash surprisingly matched the shade of Spears’ award show set from over 20 years ago.

Kim Kardashian > Sasha Obama

(+) John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images (+) ALEXJR/VEGAN / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

In the early 2000s, the wider the belt, the better the final ‘fit. At the time, the SKIMS founder made the thick accessory feel red carpet-ready on multiple occasions — specifically, at a Rock & Republic event in ‘06. We didn’t see this resurgence coming, but at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s “Sweat” tour in Oct. 2024, Obama donned a statement belt with skinny jeans, no less.

Jennifer Lopez > Kendall Jenner

(+) Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images (+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

One Y2K trend we didn’t expect to resurface? Newsboy caps. Decades after J.Lo, Aguilera, and Spears made it a nostalgic essential, Keke Palmer, Salma Hayek, Kate Middleton, and Jenner are giving the humble hat life again. In 2002, Lopez primarily paired the hat — complete with a short, stiff brim, and a broad crown — with matching tracksuits. More recently, during Feb. 2025’s New York Fashion Week, the 818 founder coupled the cap with a vintage jacket, a chunky scarf, and accessories from The Row.