Growing up in the early 2000s, I sourced my outfit inspo straight from the Disney Channel. That’s right, every time Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale, or Vanessa Hudgens appeared on the screen, I’d beg my mom to help me channel their Y2K attire — think low-rise jeans, patterned vests, animal print galore, and skirts over pants, of course. While these staples looked stellar in High School Musical or Hannah Montana, they didn’t exactly translate to a small-town in Wisconsin. But thankfully, I’ve been given a second chance to put the look to practice. Over the last few years, the skirt- over-pants craze has repopulated the celebrity street style scene. It’s gotten the stamp of approval from Kaia Gerber and Shakira (to name a few). My inner child couldn’t be happier.

While my affinity for the unlikely duo has been quietly hibernating since 2009, the aforementioned fashion muses have recently given me the courage to give it another go in my 20s. Back in June, Gerber gave the divisive trend a model off-duty makeover with help from Spanish label, Paloma Wool. The mini skirt and matching straight-leg trousers were connected, so she avoided the bunched-up effect that can occasionally result. She upped the ante by pairing the bottoms with other nostalgic items including a cropped baby tee and ballet flats. At the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023 last summer, Shakira also tapped into the skirt-pant combo in a pleated black midi overtop complementary wide-leg bottoms. So, whether I’m hitting up an upscale soirée or picking up groceries, the truth is clear: the skirt over pants look is doable.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

After studying these celebrity moments, I realized the trend was practically made for fall styling, so I curated an extensive wish list. As you prep for autumn, shop the TZR-approved edit of pieces below and get ready to turn heads this season.

Paloma Wool Alexia €190 See On Paloma Wool If you want to avoid a potentially bunched-up look, purchase these bottoms from Paloma Wool. The Gerber-approved pants are attached to the mini skirt, and are available in four fall-friendly hues; taupe, navy blue, gray, and black.

Prada Pleated Re-Nylon Miniskirt $1,690 See On Prada Some of my favorite Disney Channel characters rocked a pleated mini skirt. Join me in paying homage to them with this belted mini from Prada.

Frame Atelier Denim And Leather Skirt $598 See On Frame A double-denim co-ord is essential for the colder months. Start off your Canadian tuxedo with this jean mini skirt from Frame. The leather panels up the autumnal vibes even more.

Same The Perfect Jean $395 See On Same Make the denim-on-denim moment look and feel seamless with boot-cut jeans in the same dark-wash finish.

Ferragamo Alpaca-Cashmere Asymmetric Maxi Skirt $2,100 See On Neiman Marcus Every fall, like clockwork, I splurge on one cashmere staple, and this year, I have my eye on this Ferragamo asymmetrical skirt.

Guest In Residence Everywear Pant $485 See On Guest In Residence When paired with these Gigi Hadid-approved pants (they’re from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence), the Ferragamo midi will read cozy-chic without sacrificing any style points.

Simon Miller Beep Beep Maxi Skirt $525 See On Simon Miller While I love a bodycon silhouette, a skirt with a bit of movement is more up my alley. This mirror-embellished maxi is practically begging for an evening out on the town.

R13 Cropped Cargo $795 See On R13 With that said, you can also give the beaded maxi skirt a Brat girl makeover with baggy cargo pants. Extra points if it’s in Charli XCX’s favorite color: green.

Alaïa Fringe Bubble Mini Skirt $2,550 See On Bergdorf Goodman If you haven’t tried the bubble skirt trend yet, take this as a sign to get on that. Thanks to its fringe decoration, this Alaïa ivory mini feels both elevated and fun.