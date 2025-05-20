No matter how many serums, creams, or treatments you try, your beauty routine would be incomplete without the basics. Don’t forget a gentle cleanser, a hydrating moisturizer, and of course, sunscreen. But not just any SPF. Since you’ll apply it every day (likely more than once), you deserve a trustworthy product. Extra points if it’s celebrity-approved. Introducing the Fusion Water Magic from ISDIN, a.k.a. Nicola Peltz Beckham’s tried-and-true SPF. The it girl has used the SPF 40 sunscreen for some time, and now that it finally launched in the United States, you can officially follow Beckham’s lead. “I just put it on every day and it really does make a difference,” the multi-hyphenate tells TZR.

Now, the ISDIN staple is her tried-and-true, however, Beckham’s tried her fair share of sunscreens over the years (celebrities, they’re just like us). Why is she loyal to this one? It acts as a moisturizer and a sunblock in one. The blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and Mediterranean Algae results in a dewy, hydrated finish. Even her husband, Brooklyn Beckham has given it a go. “If I feel like putting on a little makeup; blush, concealer, and mascara, sometimes with other SPFs, I get worried that it could pill,” she says. But with ISDIN, this is never a concern. “I mix the sunblock in with a little bit of my favorite foundation and it doesn't pill at all,” she adds. (Her current go-to is the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, in case you’re curious.)

When Beckham was younger, she would use makeup to “cover anything” and everything — whether it be a pesky pimple or redness. But now, she’s trying to “lift what [she] has, not hide behind it.” The ISDIN Fusion Water Magic helps her do just that. “If I’m having a good skin day, I don’t have to use makeup at all,” she says. Just her signature sunscreen.

Courtesy of Nicola Peltz Beckham

Beckham’s mother, Claudia Heffner has always been especially strict on sunscreen. “All my friends are like, ‘What is your mom’s secret?’ and it’s always just stay out of the sun, wear sunblock, and drink water,” the actor says. Even with her mother’s advisement, Beckham’s been the victim of a UV attack a time or two. Her most painful burn came the day after her Palm Beach wedding. “I always put sunblock on my face, but the next morning, my arms and my chest looked like a lobster,” she says. “When we did the cover of British Vogue, I don’t even know how they made my arms match my face.” The initial shot was from their wedding, but the photos beyond the front page captured the couple after their nuptials.

In addition to the ISDIN Fusion Water Magic, the Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain is another staple in Beckham’s summer beauty bag. “This product has been in my bag since I could wear makeup,” she says. “I’m such a blush girly, so if I’m going on a flight or to the gym, I’ll put that on my cheeks, lips, and eyes.” The Benetint essential also introduced her to the world of lip stains. “It’s a game changer to put on a lip in the morning and then all day you’re good,” she says. According to the Bates Motel actor, the Fusion Water Magic is just as long-lasting. When she’s outside for awhile, Beckham “will reapply [on my] cheeks and collarbones — those places that stick out” every two hours, she says. But on a regular day, she puts the Fusion Water Magic on in the morning and she’s set until she goes to bed. Another green flag? It doesn’t clog her pores.

So, as you prep for your summer soirées, both laidback and luxe, stock up on the Beckham-approved sunscreen below. And keep using it year round for the best results.