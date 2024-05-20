If you keep tabs on Rihanna’s stellar street style, you know the fashion muse never limits herself to one aesthetic. Take her outfits from Mother’s Day weekend, for example. On Saturday, Rihanna went for an edgy-chic ensemble complete with a vintage Gucci fur coat on top and ultra-baggy jeans on the bottom. The next night, she did a sartorial 180 and stunned in an all-red Commes des Garçons monogramed top and a matching maxi skirt from Jawara Alleyne Spring 2024, accessorized with tulle opera gloves. And on May 18, Rihanna’s tracksuit outfit from Awake NY gave off major sporty vibes, and simultaneously marked her seventh street style moment of the month — so far, that is.

While out and about in New York on Saturday, Rihanna was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned blue and white matching set. She looked effortlessly cool without sacrificing any coziness by pairing an oversized quarter-zip sweatshirt with coordinating track pants. At first glance, she appears to only be wearing chunky gray socks. However, if you look closely enough, you’ll realize RiRi actually opted for eccentric sock boots from Bottega Veneta as her footwear of the day — a comfortable detour from her signature sky-high Amina Muaddi pumps. On the accessories front, the “Umbrella” singer stayed true to form by mixing high-fashion staples with everyday basics. For starters, she carried a vintage camouflage saddle bag courtesy of a 2002 collection from Dior by John Galliano. Then, she topped her bright blonde hair with a New York Yankees baseball cap. And finally, chunky black sunglasses (presumably her go-to pair from Gucci), a statement diamond chain necklace, and various mismatched rings rounded out her OOTD.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s not clear what brings her to NYC, it’s possible she’s in town to promote her new Fenty Beauty tinted moisturizer, which drops on May 24. If that’s true, keep an eye out for more press-related attire later this week. In the meantime, update your off-duty rotation with the curated edit of Rihanna-approved pieces below. And extra points if you get your hands on her vintage Dior saddle bag — it’s still available on secondhand sites like Vestiaire Collective.