Yes, Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales. However, even with the royal title, she’s still a millennial at heart. While her aesthetic leans more timeless these days (due to Royal Family standards), Middleton’s millennial style resurfaces every once and awhile — mostly during off-duty outings. For instance, on April 14, the 43-year-old approved two resurfacing Y2K fads. During a nature walk with a group of The Scouts, the fashion muse pulled off skinny jeans — one of her favorite options for laidback looks. But wait, there’s more. Then, Middleton upped the retro vibes with an of-the-moment newsboy cap, which proved the second coming of Y2K is here to stay.

While walking through England’s Lake District, Middleton reflected on her tie to nature, which she called a “very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection” in a complementary short film. “Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world,” she said. In the video, Middleton blended into the walk’s earthy tones, starting with her brown skinny jeans from G-Star. The bottoms featured a few cargo-inspired accents, including deep pockets on each leg. Then, the moody colors continued with a tan Emilia Wickstead turtleneck layered underneath a green bomber jacket from British label, Bella Hoskyns. Middleton’s bomber coordinated to her outfit’s pièce de résistance: the green newsboy cap (or a baker boy hat, if you’re British).

The throwback accessory featured a short, stiff brim, and a broad, slouchy crown, which elevated her outerwear. While a headpiece is not out of the ordinary for the royal (she loves a Philip Treacy hat), a newsboy is certainly unexpected. Perhaps she was inspired by other A-listers, including Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Salma Hayek, Kelly Rowland, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few), who have worn the conversation-starter recently. Under her cap peeked gold hoop earrings, courtesy of Spells of Love. Berghaus hiking boots completed her outdoor attire.

If you haven’t pulled your newsboy out of storage yet, take it from Middleton: spring is the perfect season to give it a go. So, copy the princess’ look by shopping the curated edit below. And stay tuned to TZR to see which celeb dons a newsboy next.