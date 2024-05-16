It’s only been a week since Hailey Bieber made her pregnancy announcement, but already it’s clear that she’s become one to watch for cool maternity style. Not that it should be any surprise — after all, this is the woman who made “blueberry milk nails” and “strawberry girl makeup” a thing. And if her latest look is any indication of what we can expect from her summer wardrobe, plan to see a lot of her burgeoning bump. In a new Instagram “dump,” Bieber shared some snaps of herself posing in an embellished, Y2K-inspired pink butterfly crop top, and we predict similar styles everywhere are about to sell out.

So far, we’ve only seen a few glimpses of what the trendsetter’s maternity era is going to look like. It kicked off with the off-the-shoulder lace dress she wore for the official announcement (worn at her vow renewal), and then more recently she sported an oversized suit while out and about. But this look, reminiscent of every millennial’s going out tops from the 2000s, let everyone know pregnancy isn’t going to slow down her sexier side, following in the footsteps of fellow crop-top loving moms-to-be like Rihanna, Kerry Washington, and aughts fashion icon Rachel Green (yes, we know she’s fictional) who’s cute faux belly was always peeking out of her tanks and baby tees.

Mrs. Bieber styled her pink Blumarine top with baggy boyfriend jeans and coordinating sunset-hued eyeshadow. And while her exact version will cost you a cool $690, there are plenty of lookalikes you can grab, both from contemporary retailers and through vintage vendors like Depop and Etsy. Though you certainly don’t have to be pregnant to copy her throwback look, those with growing bumps will want to be sure to find a style that’s adjustable. Otherwise, choose one that’s made from a stretchy fabric to keep you comfy while exposing your belly.

While we wait to see how Hailey’s going to influence moms-to-be next, here are a few similar styles (plus the real deal) that anyone can try if you want to create your own Y2K summer wardrobe — in price points for every budget.