The Humble Newsboy Cap Is Slowy But Surely Returning

Ready or not, here it comes.

by Kelsey Stewart
TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images
Newsboy cap return
Raise your hand if you’re a millennial who once had a well-rounded collection of newsboy caps. For this fashion writer, that assortment included embellished styles from Limited Too. Then, when I entered high school, my rotation got a bit more sophisticated (or sophisticated for a teenager, that is), with the majority of looks — faux leather, herringbone print, etc. — hailing from Free People or Urban Outfitters. But much like every trend, it eventually vanished from the fashion scene. Well, up until recently. It’s time to dig them back up, seeing as celebrities have deemed the notoriously grandpa-looking silhouette chic in 2025. Yes, ready or not, all signs point to a newsboy cap revival.

“With the return of the aughts and Y2K styling, it only makes sense that the newsboy cap is resurfacing,” explains Anthropologie’s head of styling, Kyla Flax. The expert points to Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, in Sex and the City, as one proponent of the hat. According to Flax, Carrie styled her pairs in “cheeky, mismatched ways.” And who could forget the tweed styles Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, wore in The Devil Wears Prada?

Meanwhile, according to namesake designer Eugenia Kim, stars like Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani rocked her brand’s iterations, oftentimes pairing the hats with their 7 For All Mankind jeans. “Everyone is celebrating and referencing the early aughts but through a modern filter that is less literal,” the brand founder tells TZR.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment
Francois G. Durand/Getty Images Entertainment
Now, Hollywood’s newest generation of darlings is adopting the newsboy cap look, which was first worn by men in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Last month, Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City, wearing a black tweed iteration with a brown suede jacket and dark gray fringe scarf. Back in January, Keke Palmer donned a dark gray leather style from Wolford. The actor wore the hat with a plaid ensemble from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection and knee-high leather boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images
Powerhouse designers are bringing back the silhouette as well. Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2024 show line featured a variety of colorful tweed newsboy caps (Penélope Cruz took a pink one for a spin shortly after they hit the runway). Then, on Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk, the hat was a key element of the collection, coming in styles that ran the gamut from feathered iterations to suede hats. Most recently, for its Fall/Winter 2025 show at NYFW last month, Khaite debuted a sleek black newsboy cap, showing the piece in 15 looks.

Khaite Fall 2025Courtesy Of Khaite
Prada Fall 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Ahead, learn how to work a newsboy cap into your wardrobe with five outfit ideas. This is just the beginning of the silhouette’s resurgence.

Try A Cohesive Palette

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

The hat may feel less intimating to wear if you sport it alongside pieces in a similar color palette. For instance, this fashion girl paired her brown style with a belted coat and fringe bag in near-identical shades.

Prada
Knit And Patent Leather Cap
$1,020
LaMarque
Mekia Belted Double-Face Wool Oversized Wrap Coat
$490
Alice + Olivia
Lanna Faux Leather Pleated Miniskirt
$295
STAUD
Moon Tote Bag Tan Fringe
$395
Margaux
The Demi
$295

Go For Glamour

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re someone who lives for a glamorous outfit moment, team your newsboy cap with a feather or sequin-adorned miniskirt. You’re sure to make quite the entrance on your next Friday out on the town.

Eugene Kim
Newsboy Cap
$295
Zara
Cable Knit Polo Top
$36
Cinq à Sept
Briana Feathered Mini Skirt
$295
Paris Texas
Croc-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
$875
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Pillow Quilting
$395

Slip Into Slouchy Silhouettes

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Because a newsboy cap is decidedly a statement-maker, consider keeping your outfit understated. This model off-duty-approved white tee and baggy jeans look is an excellent option for a casual weekend out and about.

Eugenia Kim
Marina Linen Marine Cap w/ Curb Chain Trim
$265
The Frankie Shop
Astoria Cut-Out Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat
$395
Maison Margiela
Slash-Sides Wide-Leg Denim Pants
$850
Anine Bing
Lili Tee
$100
Khaite
Bambi Skinny Leather Belt
$390

Bring Your Accessories A-Game

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Flax loves a newsboy cap styled with a hint of novelty. “Lean into scarves, belts, and bag charms to really finish the look,” she recommends. Take notes from this street style star and incorporate leather gloves into the outfit on these final cold winter days.

Free People
Carrie Distressed Lieutenant Hat
$38
Reformation
Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew
$178
L'AGENCE
Clayton Coated Wide-Leg Jean
$290
Moncler
Mohair, Alpaca & Wool Scarf
$505
Isabel Marant
Ceilee Leather Ankle Boots
$782

Lean Into Leather

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Should you be concerned about your look veering into Y2K territory, try a full leather outfit — like this quilted jacket and shorts combo above. Suede knee-high boots will only elevate the ensemble.

Holland Cooper
Bretton Hat
$219
Sézane
Terry Jacket
$250
Frame
Leather Trouser Shorts
$998
Nakedvice
x REVOLVE The Stacey Boot
$270
JW Pei
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
$89