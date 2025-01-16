Thanks to nominated films like Wicked, Challengers, and Dune: Part Two, method dressing moments are dominating this year’s red carpet circuit. But don’t count A Complete Unknown out of the ring. While Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan-inspired attire may not be as on the nose as Ariana Grande’s Glinda-ified gowns, he’s still channeling some of his character’s signature pieces. And on Jan. 15, the Golden Globe nominee’s method streak continued at the film’s Paris premiere. With his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner there to support, Chalamet posed for photographers in his latest skinny scarf, which once again paid homage to Dylan.

Outside Le Grand Rex, an iconic cinema in the heart of Paris, Chalamet continued his A Complete Unknown press tour in numerous Dylan-coded styles, starting with a leather jacket from Chanel Spring/Summer 2025. On the runway, it was buttoned-up and paired with a matching midi skirt, but Chalamet layered the topper over a plain white T-shirt. From there, the Call Me By Your Name actor donned baggy Nili Lotan jeans in a dark black finish. His first pink piece was a tie-dye baseball cap courtesy of Japanese artist, 4FSB. Finally, Chalamet added a touch of bling to his ‘fit with a slim diamond tennis necklace.

And now, a moment for his headline-making scarf. Chalamet and his stylist, Taylor McNeill sourced the itty bitty accessory from Big Ash, a vintage clothing store in NYC. The scarf was originally created by Bibi Star, an Afghan-American designer also based in New York. According to the brand, this made-in-Afghanistan staple is technically a belt. The belt-turned-scarf is all pink apart from interwoven metallic gold threads and white striped, beaded fringe on each hem.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

As hardcore Dylan fans (a.k.a. Dylanites) know, the Nobel Prize winner frequently wore scarves both on- and off-stage. Proven in A Complete Unknown, he owned a variety of scarves in different shapes and sizes, but he held an undeniable affinity for slim versions. During a performance in 1979, Dylan was photographed wearing a leather jacket and a thin flowy scarf — much like Chalamet did on Wednesday night. Fast forward to the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, when the Grammy winner arrived in another leather jacket and a checkered gray scarf. ICYMI, Chalamet copied this exact co-ord at the film’s New York premiere on Dec. 13, down to the blonde side bangs.

(+) Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis Historical/Getty Images (+) Fred Hayes/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In true award season fashion, Chalamet’s fashion-forward evening continued at a post-premiere after-party. And he wasn’t alone. The Dune star, for one, covered his leather jacket with another Chanel coat: a wool tweed puffer jacket that debuted in the atelier’s Coco Neige 2024/25 collection. Jenner appeared close behind him — marking one of the power couple’s only public outings since they started dating in April 2023. The Khy founder snuck into the Hotel Royal Monceau in an all-black ensemble, including a halter-neck catsuit. She hid the one-piece’s plunging neckline underneath a complementary black coat. Surprisingly, Jenner opted out of any jewelry, and instead completed her OOTN with pointy kitten heels.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

With award ceremonies like the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Academy Awards still weeks away, don’t be surprised if Chalamet imitates Dylan on future red carpets. Perhaps Jenner will even get in on the Dylan-inspired fun at the next A-list affair.