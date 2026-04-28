The Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show was the last of the luxury house’s six collections throughout the year that was waiting to get the highly-anticipated Matthieu Blazy treatment. On April 28, one year after he was appointed creative director, the circle finally closed with an aquatic wonderland off the coast of Biarritz, France. And since Blazy’s run has been beyond well-received thus far (he was listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026), there was no shortage of celebrities who knew better than to miss a Blazy Chanel show.

Among them were longtime brand ambassadors like filmmaker Sofia Coppola, along with legendary actors Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton. But there were also freshly inked faces like Nicole Kidman, Paloma Elsesser, and A$AP Rocky — who recently joined in an official capacity under Blazy’s reign. Rocky showed up wearing a bubblegum pink Chanel flap bag with a pair of matching baby ballet slippers hanging off like a bag charm, presumably for stylish baby girl, Rocki (who just graced the cover of W Mag with mom, Rihanna). British actor and star of Mother Mary, Michaela Coel also made her way to the Basque resort destination as a friend of the house — at least for now, that is.

The collection itself leaned into its oceanic backdrop with everything from a sand-covered runway, logo swim caps, and raffia tote bags. The whole thing felt like a dreamy French getaway. And now that Blazy has officially completed one year at Chanel, hopefully he can draw inspiration from his own work and spend some well earned time off in the stylish French vacation town.

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Keep cruising ahead to see all of the celebrities who turned up to see the latest iteration of Chanel — you won’t want to miss it.

Nicole Kidman

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A$AP Rocky

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Michaela Coel

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Tilda Swinton

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Sofia Coppola

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Paloma Elsesser

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Marion Cotillard