Just when you thought Anne Hathaway was solely committed to her Andy Sachs era — which the internet has been eating up — she reinvents herself, again. On April 13, Hathaway arrived at the Metrograph theater in New York for a special screening of Mother Mary, her new psychological drama film starring opposite Michaela Coel. The movie star, who was just overseas promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, showed up on the Lower East Side wearing a sheer cloud-like gown custom made by Lever Couture and it was absolutely breathtaking.

If you’re familiar with Lever’s designs, then you may have recognized their signature sculptural aesthetic right away. If not, the Los Angeles based atelier has dressed everyone from Ariana Grande to Anya Taylor Joy in similar silhouettes for high-fashion occasions including the Oscars, movie premieres, and magazine editorials. And since you can always count on celebrity-stylist extraordinaire, Erin Walsh to deliver something epic for one of her top clients, it made sense that she’d tap the couturier.

Hathaway’s white gown featured a pearlescent fabric that appeared like silk tulle — perfect for creating light layers to build upon. Because of this added dimension, the sheer material wasn’t completely transparent. Hathaway embraced the partially sheer drama and handled the red carpet like a total pro. In a totally different vision from the last few weeks of TDWP2 press, Hathaway is seemingly back to channeling herself.

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The Princess Diaries star accessorized her ensemble with Bvlgari jewelry (for which she is an ambassador), as well as pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her hair and makeup were kept on the simpler side, which allowed her gown to be the main focus.

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After signing some autographs outside, Hathaway smiled alongside Coel — who was wearing her own version of a draped look in a Givenchy fall/winter ’26 top and trousers. The pair was joined by their other co-star, FKA Twigs (wearing Ashi Studio Couture and Marc Jacobs shoes), as well as the film’s writer and director David Lowery.

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Mother Mary is set to be released on April 17.