When Nicole Kidman has press commitments, you better believe she’s going to show up dressed for the part. On March 2, the Oscar-winner was spotted in back-to-back looks — the first to film the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (for the first time in four years!), and the second to attend a panel with her co-stars from Prime Video thriller, Scarpetta. The star, who revealed that she just returned from a trip to Antarctica with her kids, was back to channeling big city energy in New York. Both of her evening ensembles were anchored in the signature all-black Manhattan uniform. But Kidman seemed to have taken her ode to the Big Apple one step further.

When she pulled up to 30 Rock, the Aussie stepped out in local cool-girl label, Khaite. She wore a cropped collarless leather buttoned jacket atop a slinky noir dress and tights. And to think... she was only getting started.

After Fallon, Kidman headed uptown in a grey and white animal print coat — which looked very familiar. The recent Chanel ambassador (she joined the house in October 2025) wore the jacket from look 78 of Chanel’s Métiers D'Art December runway show that took place in an abandoned downtown NYC subway station. It was only fitting that she unearth the leopard silhouette from below ground during her rendezvous in the city.

XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

While Kidman only wore certain pieces from the Chanel runway look, she did wear a pair of cap-toe heels with red and gold detailing from the label. The red balls on her heels brought out the red lining from inside her printed coat.

(+) NBC/Getty Images (+) NBC/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Underneath her statement coat was a pair of tailored trousers and a gold button up blazer.