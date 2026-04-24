The guest list at the 2026 TIME 100 Gala on April 23 was a celebration of some of the most influential people of the year, as curated by the magazine. And with a collection of such legendary talent in one room, the evening drew in some equally notable fashion moments as an effect. Familiar faces like Kate Hudson, Jennie, and Hilary Duff — all of whom were in attendance — made the list.

This year’s honorees were broken out into six categories: Artists, Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, Icons, and Innovators. From Zoe Saldaña being recognized as the highest-grossing film actor of all time (wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton, no less), to 2025 Model of the Year Anok Yai looking gorgeous as ever in couture, Jazz at Lincoln Center was filled with so many esteemed individuals (along with plenty of impressive celebrities who were just there to have a good time).

Hailey Bieber made a red carpet cameo post Bieberchella, wearing a custom Calvin Klein design inspired by a spring 1992 silver runway look. It was originally worn by model Karen Mulder (and later by Kelly Klein to the 11th CFDA Awards!). Dakota Johnson, an honoree, kept it flowing in a Maison Valentino cape gown designed by her pal and former Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele. Victoria Beckham, who was also dubbed an Icon, arrived fashionably late with husband David Beckham, skipping the red carpet altogether.

Keep scrolling to see all of the can’t-miss celebrity designer moments from the night.

Hailey Bieber

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In custom Calvin Klein.

Dakota Johnson

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In Maison Valentino.

Jennie

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli ready-to-wear fall/winter 2026/27.

Victoria Beckham

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In Victoria Beckham.

Keke Palmer

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In Wiederhoeft spring/summer 2026.

Hilary Duff

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In Anna October and Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Hudson

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In Khaite fall 2026 ready-to-wear.

Anok Yai

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In Ashi Studio couture spring/summer 2026.

Zoe Saldaña

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Cartier.

Nikki Glaser

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In Andrew Kwon spring/summer 2026.

Claire Danes

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In Prada and Jessica McCormack.

Maura Higgins

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In Maison Francesco Scognamiglio.

Coco Jones

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In Richard Quinn spring 2026.