Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut last October was the talk of the season — not only was it highly anticipated (10 months in the making and the last of a total of 15 new creative director outings) but it was also sincerely revered. Blazy received a standing ovation then and another one today, after showcasing his second runway collection featuring 78-looks, the last of which was worn by catwalk veteran Anne V.

Cheers and applause came from the packed Grand Palais of industry insiders, Chanel VICs, and a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie (and her new bob!), Teyana Taylor, Lily Rose Depp, Jennie, Olivia Dean, and Kylie Minogue.

If Spring/Summer 2026 was the French-Belgian designer’s amuse-bouche of what he plans to do for the storied, Coco Chanel-founded house, Fall/Winter 2026 is the full menu and the skirt suit is the five-star entree. Variations on the boxy, mid-length set appeared throughout the collection (over 20 times to be exact), in everything from classic cream tweed with fringe trim to feminine florals, both in brocade and appliquéd, to dreamy pastel plaids coated in sequins.

Skirt vibes appeared elsewhere without matching jackets, on drop-waisted dresses constructed with pleats and accented with red leather belts. There were hardly any pants in sight, save for a handful of chic trousers that took a backseat to the statement outerwear they were styled with.

As he did last season, Blazy riffed on the brand’s well-known icons—tweed jackets, flap bags, and footwear emblazoned with the double C logo — again infusing it all with a modern and eccentric flare that makes this era of Chanel his own. The jackets were far from your grandmother’s tweed, the bags were worn open, mimicking the same sensibility as the wired, well-loved ones from his freshman collection, and the shoes varied from demure, cap-toe pumps to sandals adorned with textured flowers.

The parade of fairy-like looks towards the end, complete with tricked-out, metallic handbags and hair to match, felt like a welcome nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld. But during the minutes-long finale, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance”, you could sense the room’s excitement for Chanel’s new day with Blazy at the helm. And if the sold out status of spring’s new arrivals, which just dropped in store this week are any indication, it comes with good reason.

Check out the highlights from the Fall-Winter 2026 collection below.

