Seven-month-old Rocki, the daughter of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, has officially made her modeling debut, appearing on W Magazine’s latest cover for its Pop Issue — in custom Dior Haute Couture, no less — alongside her famous mom. Not even a year old, it seems baby Rocki is already taking after her fashionable parents.

A proud mom, Rihanna unveiled the cover on her Instagram, also showing a first photo of her third child. “cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!” she joked in the caption. For her first magazine shoot, Rocki was outfitted in cozy white tights under a textured diaper, complemented by a floral headpiece with white silk rosettes on both sides — all designed by Dior’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Anderson said in the accompanying interview. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.” It makes total sense that they teamed up with Anderson on the cover looks, as Rihanna was the first person to wear the creative director’s Dior Couture pieces off the runway.

Speaking of RiRi, for her part, the fashion and beauty mogul wore a Dior Haute Couture belted black coat featuring a white feather-trimmed neckline, punctuated with a light purple sculptural Dior hat and a purple stone-encrusted Cartier Collection necklace. Using Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, and Fenty Skin, Mustafa Yanaz was behind Rihanna’s sleek hair, while makeup artist Daniel Sällström was responsible for the musician’s red-and-purple makeup look.

This cover comes weeks after Rocki made her first public appearance, joining her parents and two older brothers for an afternoon out and about in Paris — as shown by photos obtained by Page Six. Baby Rocki was dressed in a green-and-black vintage Dior beanie designed by former creative director John Galliano in 2002, alongside an $800 checkered Dior dress. Clearly, the seven-month-old is a Dior muse in the making.