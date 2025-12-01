If you live in New York City, a regular Tuesday in October can turn into a celebrity sighting without warning. That was the case when paparazzi captured A$AP Rocky proposing to Margaret Qualley in front of a subway entrance, both dressed head-to-toe in looks by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. The internet quickly assumed it was part of an undisclosed project, and on Nov. 30, the brand finally revealed the truth: a short film starring both actors, directed by Michel Gondry, had officially dropped.

The film serves as a teaser for Chanel’s upcoming Métiers d’Art collection, which returns to New York for the first time in seven years and marks Blazy’s debut at the helm. The story follows Rocky and Qualley as a couple starting their morning together before heading out for the day. Qualley takes the subway to what appears to be her office, while Rocky chooses an unconventional route: running across the city and swimming through the East River in a surreal, fast-forwarded montage. Gondry splices the sequence with shots of New York landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, classic fire escapes, and the Astor Place subway station.

Rocky eventually arrives at Qualley’s destination before she does and kneels, holding a small black box. When she steps off the subway and sees him, she leaps into his arms. The two embrace before heading back down into the station together.

New York has received countless cinematic love letters, but Chanel’s felt like the start of a new chapter. The house is entering a fresh era under Blazy, and there is another major update at the French maison as well.

Fresh off receiving the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, A$AP Rocky has officially joined Chanel as an ambassador. His announcement coincided with the film's release. “Musician, actor, father, friend... he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to CHANEL and I’m thrilled to work together again,” Blazy said in a statement. Qualley has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020.

With a short film this cinematic, the anticipation for the Métiers d’Art collection is only building. The show will air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on Chanel’s site.