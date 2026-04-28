It’s been exactly one year since Matthieu Blazy’s official start at Chanel as creative director, and what a year it’s been. Since his splashy debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, the French-Belgian designer has enthusiastically revamped traditional brand codes, adding that special artistically ornate touch that’s been his signature throughout his nearly 20-year career. First it was his cosmic take on Spring/Summer 2026, laden with the now-viral feather ball skirts and reimagined tweed sets. Then, there was the Métiers d’Art show, famously set in an abandoned NYC subway platform, which seamlessly merged high-fashion with metropolitan grit (think embellished midi skirts paired with half-zip pullovers). Fast forward to his first Cruise show for the brand and the always unpredictable creative is seemingly leaning into the always appealing mermaid aesthetic.

Yes, for Chanel’s Cruise 2026/2027 collection, Blazy’s fantasy world extended to aquatic realms. The setting of the scene began — as most things do — with subtle nods. Models donning branded swim caps, star fish- and reef-embroidered jackets, and shell-shaped earrings marched down the beach-inspired runway in Biarritz, France. Many went barefoot, holding their cap-toed Chanel pumps in their hands as one does during a spontaneous sandy stroll by the ocean after a long day of luxurious schmoozing on the Basque coast.

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The seaside storytelling continued to materialize, with accessorize proving to be a main protagonist in the narrative. The aforementioned swim caps evolved into fish-like silhouettes, with knitted headpieces topped with fin detailing. The classic raffia beach tote took on epic proportions, with Blazy’s version set in exaggerated sizing and vibrant striped patterns.

Jewelry resembled treasures found at the bottom of the ocean, featuring gilded shell and seahorse emblems and beaded forms that mimic that of colorful algae or a multi-legged sea creatures. Even sunglasses were shaped and molded to look like swim goggles and thigh-high rubber boots were inspired by practical fisherman’s gear.

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Like any epic novel, the last leg of the Cruise show offered the perfect crescendoed finale via ornately beaded gowns with mermaid silhouettes and bright orange and aquamarine beading that was set to resemble shimmering fish scales. The models’ hair was kept damped and haphazardly brushed back as if just emerging from a swim or fateful shipwreck. Leave it to Blazy to keep every single detail aligned to his carefully planned, imaginative narrative.

Ahead, see highlights from the nautical presentation below.

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