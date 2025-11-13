Academy Award–winning writer, director, and producer Sofia Coppola was honored at this year’s Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) annual Film Benefit on November 12 ... and deservedly so. Coppola, who is responsible for cult-classics like Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, and Lost in Translation, is now in good company alongside previous award recipients like Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Cate Blanchett, and more. But in order to become one of our generation’s greatest filmmakers, you can’t deny the role that fashion plays in cinema. And who better to represent the fashion industry than the one and only Chanel? The French luxury house has been a presenting sponsor of the event dating back to its 2011 beginning.

“As a longtime supporter of art and cinema, Chanel is committed to supporting film as one of art’s most potent mediums through the creation of new opportunities for filmmakers and writers, and the preservation of cinema’s worldwide legacy,” according to an explanation of the partnership on MoMA’s website. In order to pay homage to Coppola and her influence on the medium, friends and collaborators alike gathered at the art museum to show support for Coppola’s big night. Actors like Olivia Wilde, Elle Fanning, and Lupita Nyong’o all arrived dressed in Chanel, of course. Nyong’o and Coppola were even wearing looks straight off of Matthieu Blazy’s Spring 2026 Chanel runway, which debuted just last month.

Once the red carpet wrapped up, guests took their seats to watch pre-recorded congratulatory wishes from Kirsten Dunst and Coppola’s father, Academy-award winner Francis Ford Coppola. Elle Fanning, Josh Hartnett, Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola and MoMA’s Chief Curator of Film, Rajendra Roy also said a few words, before Sofia herself took the stage. Following the ceremony, attendees were delighted to hear from David Letterman who introduced an intimate performance by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Elvis Costello.

See all of our favorite celebrity looks from the cinematic-inspired night, ahead.

