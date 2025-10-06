This was the season of creative director debuts — 15, to be exact. We’ve witnessed fresh visions at Dior (from Jonathan Anderson), Balenciaga (Pierpaolo Piccioli), and Bottega Veneta (Louise Trotter), among many more. But perhaps none were as highly anticipated as Matthieu Blazy’s inaugural collection for Chanel. And it seemed to be well worth the wait. On Oct. 6, the second to last day of Paris Fashion Week, the designer presented his line at the Grand Palais in front of fervent fashion insiders and celebrities (including newly minted brand ambassadors Ayo Edebiri and Nicole Kidman). With the standing ovation he received, it’s safe to say Blazy’s first show was a smashing success.

To rewind a bit: It’s been over a year since Virginie Viard exited Chanel, following a three-decade-long tenure at the brand. She succeeded Karl Lagerfeld after his passing in 2019 and continued to bring his polished, bow-heavy aesthetic to life. Now, with Blazy at the helm, things are much more ... eccentric. Let’s put it this way: If Viard’s collections were made for the lady who lunches, Blazy’s looks are for the women who like to sip dirty martinis at the trendiest spots in town — while dressed in pieces that catch everyone’s eye.

The show was set against a Solar System-looking background, with models parading down the runway to nostalgic ‘90s songs like “I Don’t Want to Wait” and “Rhythm Is a Dancer,” cranking up the energy even more (some even joked for Blazy to drop the playlist). One thing became crystal clear from the jump: Blazy is ushering in a new era for the heritage brand.

The devil was truly in the details. Texture was a prominent theme in the collection, with looks that were so alluring, it was probably tempting for those in the front row to reach out and touch the pieces. One standout silhouette was a striped jacket with rounded sleeves, covered in fringe. The slinky silk blouses and midi skirts, meanwhile, served up an air of elegance. Some models were clad in fluffy, feather-adorned hats, while others sported plumage brooches — perhaps a spring trend to look out for?

And the colors were so rich, anyone would want to look twice. Bright tomato red, for one, was sprinkled throughout the collection, spotted in the form of a sparkly matching set, a high-low ruffled skirt, and tweed separates. A soft mint green netted skirt was another scene-stealer.

Through his playful, modern lense, Blazy breathed new life into hallmark details that have defined the fashion house since its inception. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Chanel show without tweed. But it wasn’t your standard tweed sets — the creative director’s iteration featured thick waistband and leg-baring slits. Tailoring, another Chanel speciality, was seen by way of a suit featuring a boxy, cropped blazer and slouchy low-slung trousers.

Dressed in a fluffy multi-color feather skirt, model Awar Odhiang closed out the show with the biggest smile on her face, which was a reflection of the sheer joy embedded in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Below, check out TZR’s favorite looks from the line.

