When it comes time for a celebrity to promote their next project, they usualy clear their schedule of any non-related obligations. This helps to secure all focus on their upcoming career move. However, for A-listers like Blake Lively, they don’t have to worry about people paying attention — they just will. Currently, Lively is in the thick of her press tour for It Ends With Us — the highly-anticipated book-to-movie adaptation written by Colleen Hoover. And just one week before the romance film hits theaters, the A-lister shockingly announced her first beauty brand, Blake Brown Beauty. So it’s safe to say all eyes are on Lively right now.

Since the release of It Ends With Us and Blake Brown Beauty launch dates are so close, Lively has fittingly combined the end of the movie’s promo trail with the beginning of her hair care brand’s tour. On July 31 — the day news broke about Blake Brown Beauty — the Gossip Girl alum was spotted around New York in three different ensembles inspired by her newest movie character, Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner. While her gorgeous blonde hair looked especially voluminous (thanks to Blake Brown Beauty, of course), she continued her floral era in three whimsical flower-embellished dresses — a vintage one from Vivienne Westwood, and two more courtesy of New York-based label Dauphinette.

And in true Lively fashion, that certainly wasn’t all. Keep scrolling for a rundown of all of Lively’s press tour looks for both Blake Brown Beauty and It Ends With Us. Plus, bookmark this page as TZR will be updating it with each Lively-approved ensemble.

July 31

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively closed out her jam-packed Wednesday at a Blake Brown Beauty press conference, but even then she didn’t ditch her It Ends With Us-inspired attire. The multi-hyphenate tapped into her penchant for statement outerwear in a Dauphinette Fall/Winter 2024 floor-length coat adorned with beads and crystals in every color of the rainbow.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Underneath her colorful topper was another hand-beaded Dauphinette design — a multi-color mini dress covered in fairytale-inspired decorations. Lively’s mid-day moment mimicked a koi pond as lily pads, floral, and fish-shaped beads and buttons were all included in the design. Her thigh-grazing hem featured a yellow lining and red fringed beads which coordinated to her ruby slipper-looking Christian Louboutins and novelty mushroom 3D shoulder bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For her second appearance of the day, Lively sourced Dauphinette once again for a pastel midi dress. The bodice was baby blue topped with storybook-esque designs while the bottom was more maximalist with four tiers of bright different-colored feathers. She kept the vibrant theme going with blue diamond drop earrings and pointy pumps that matched her midi.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively got an early start on the Upper West Side in an archival Vivienne Westwood number. She purchased the white maxi dress from celeb-approved vintage hotspot, Tab Vintage. Her OOTD gave off major summer bride inspo as it was all-white with various flowers and plant embellishments.

July 30

If you keep tabs on Lively’s rotation, you know the star is a double-denim enthusiast. She took her obsession up a notch with a three-piece denim set fresh off the Cinq à Sept Resort 2025 runway. The wide-leg trousers, ultra-cropped bandeau top, and coordinating blazer were all embroidered with crystal rose-shaped designs and complemented her pointy Christian Louboutin denim pumps.

July 29

Marking her umpteenth Michael Kors midi dress, Lively filmed a promotional video in a semi-sheer tan lace dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. She dressed it down with a cozy cardigan from her bestie, Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand, Guest In Residence. Baby blue Christian Louboutin heels added a bit of color to her final ‘fit.

That same day, Lively was photographed in a more on-the-nose “method dressing” approach. She paired ultra-patterned trousers from Tanya Taylor with a rare Chanel wool vest originally seen in the atelier’s Spring/Summer 1996 line. From there, she leaned into the summer-ready vibes with strappy Aquazzura sandals and various mushroom pendant necklaces from Brent Neale — her go-to New York-based jeweler.

July 16

Courtesy of Sony / Jade Greene

Just a few days before Lively shut down the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere (in custom Versace, no less), she went full Carrie Bradshaw mode in a sequin-covered two-piece from celeb-approved label, Bode. She coupled a floral crop top with a billowing tulle midi skirt and vintage Christian Louboutin ankle-strap heels.

June 15

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

At an intimate screening of It Ends With Us in Texas, Lively made headlines for her $19,000 cutout-heavy Valentino jeans. The medium-wash bottoms were embroidered with hibiscus-looking shapes and matched her Christian Louboutin denim pumps.

June 14

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

The It Ends With Us press tour started on a high note at the Book Bonanza Conference in Texas, Lively surprised fans of the original novel in a pinafore-style mini dress from Balmain Spring/Summer 2024. Layered under crystal-covered noir number was a sheer black button-down and a complementary bra.