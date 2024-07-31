The celebrity beauty brand sphere might be a crowded one, but there are those concepts that feel so organic, so obvious that they simply must be made. From those earliest film and TV roles that made her a household name, Blake Lively’s been synonymous with incredible hair. It doesn’t matter if she’s letting her natural waves have a moment, opting for an elaborate updo, or experimenting with a bold new color — her hair is always going to steal the show, and look incredibly healthy and cared-for at the same time. It makes sense, then, that a Lively beauty brand would be released sooner or later. She’s singularly influential aesthetically, and has nearly 20 years of experience working with some of the most celebrated industry professionals to factor in, too. But Blake Brown Beauty, the complete hair care collection launching Aug. 4, isn’t just for those on an A-list budget.

There were rumblings of Lively’s own line for a while, but the exact details were closely guarded by the star and her brand’s development team. Inspired by the actor’s own hair care regimen, the initial collection consists of eight distinct products which can be used altogether as a complete routine, or incorporated into an existing one. “I was determined to bottle up a premium, salon-quality haircare line that’s cleaner, cruelty free, easier, yummier, more sustainable and more accessible than anything I saw out there,” Lively explains in a press release, emphasizing how critical high-performance results were through the development process.

Courtesy Of Blake Brown

The debut collection includes two distinct shampoos, nourishing and strengthening masks, a pre-shampoo treatment, a multi-purpose leave-in, mousse, and dry shampoo. Lively pointed out in her Instagram announcement that the line is actually seven full years in the making, due in large part to how meticulous she and her partners at the Give Back Beauty group was about each product’s development. “We were uncompromising, which is why it took an absurd amount of time, but the products show our level of dedication and strict quality control. I couldn’t be more proud,” she says.

In a move toward accessibility, all Blake Brown products are launching at Target on Aug. 4, then on the brand’s website on Aug. 5. Most products ring in just under $20, with the most expensive item retailing for $25.

Red carpet hair has never been easier to nail at-home.