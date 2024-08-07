Ever since Blake Lively’s press tour for It Ends With Us kicked off back in June, it’s all been leading up to one paramount soirée: the book-to-movie adaptation’s New York premiere. As the date drew closer, Lively’s devoted fanbase started to fantasize about what the fashion muse could possibly wear. Would she stay true to the floral-inspired aesthetic from her recent street style sets? Or perhaps she’d do a sartorial 180 and go more Gossip Girl-core? At the August 6 event, fashion enthusiasts were more than pleased to see Lively in Britney Spears’ archival Versace dress, which the pop star first debuted almost 22 years ago.

Shortly after her co-stars arrived at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday evening, Lively made a grand entrance on the fuchsia carpet. Once she started posing, it only took photographers a few minutes to realize she was indeed wearing that dress. The A-lister dug deep into Versace’s archives and found the atelier’s famous Fall/Winter 2002 design, complete with an asymmetrical teal strap, geometric patterns in a rainbow of pastel sequins, and an overarching butterfly motif — one of Spears’ signature Y2K emblems.

Spears was the first star to don this timeless number during Milan Fashion Week on October 1, 2002. As the Grammy-winning performer observed from the front-row, the same Versace look also shimmered down the runway. On Spears, the original gown stretched below her peep-toe heels and flowed behind her as she walked. However, for Lively, the hem hit just above her ankle, which showed off her metallic silver pumps.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

While Spears opted for minimal jewelry, the Gossip Girl alum wasn’t afraid to pack on the bling as she accessorized with a Judith Leiber peony-shaped novelty bag alongside mismatched diamond rings and statement earrings.

Sipa/Shutterstock

While Lively certainly doesn’t need a reason to pay homage to the Princess of Pop, she explained her decision on Instagram while en route to the NYC showing. “The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Lively shared. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.” Lively’s tribute came at a perfect time for the Britney Army. Less than a week ago, Wicked director, Jon M. Chu secured the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, which will be used to develop a biopic based on her life.

It’ll be hard for Lively to top her latest vintage source, but knowing her, she’ll figure it out. Stay tuned to TZR for more press-related appearances from Lively before the highly-anticipated film hits theaters on August 9.