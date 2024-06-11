If you keep tabs on Ayo Edebiri’s latest appearances, whether they be laidback or luxe, you know the A-lister and Bottega Veneta are a match made in fashion heaven. This year alone, she’s worn the Italian label’s lavish looks on Saturday Night Live, the cover of The Sunday Times, and at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards — each time ending up on a slew of best-dressed lists. While Edebiri’s custom Bottega gowns are always noteworthy, it’s her menswear-inspired suits that live rent-free in our minds. On June 10, the actor gave fashion enthusiasts another head-to-toe Bottega Veneta suit set to fixate on while at the Inside Out 2 premiere, and good news — everything about her latest look screams summer.

Less than a week before the animated film hits theaters (mark your calendars for June 14), Edebiri made her grand entrance at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. for the world premiere. The Emmy-winning actor paid homage to her character, Envy by styling a three-piece cyan blue suit (her animated character’s signature shade is bright blue). Her OOTN was a custom reinterpretation of a design from the Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2024 collection, which debuted a little over a month ago. The Bear actor started her red carpet-ready moment with a sleek button-down shirt underneath a matching blazer. The monochromatic theme continued onto her bottoms, but instead of the wide-leg trousers seen on the original model, Edebiri opted for high-waisted pleated shorts that stretched just below her knees. She let her statement suit grab all the worthy attention and only accessorized with coordinating turquoise stud earrings.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Edebiri wasn’t the only cast member dressed to impress for the Monday evening soirée. Maya Hawke, who plays Anxiety in the upcoming Disney Pixar film, stunned in a custom green velvet midi dress courtesy of Prada. Her star-embellished number featured plunging sides and a gorgeous A-line silhouette. Shortly after Hawke walked the purple carpet, Amy Poehler arrived in a floral white gown plucked fresh from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

It's unclear if Edebiri will go on a mini press tour before the movie's release on June 14, so, keep an eye on your Instagram timeline for more Bottega-clad photos of the star in the coming days.