Blake Lively and Michael Kors go way back. The fashion muse has been a longtime fan of the New York-based atelier since 2007, when she secured the lead role in Gossip Girl. Since then, her sartorial devotion to Michael Kors hasn’t wavered. Lively’s always a familiar face at the brand’s runway shows; she frequently styles MK pieces on various magazine covers and red carpets; and their designs have been featured in several of her projects. So, it comes as no surprise that Lively’s lace dress from Michael Kors secured a spot in her It Ends With Us promotional trail.

On Monday, July 29, while filming promo content with her It Ends With Us co-stars, Lively styled the latest look for her floral-inspired era — a clear callout to her upcoming character, Lily Bloom, who owns a flower shop. For starters, Lively got her hands on a nude lace midi dress from Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024, which is unfortunately already sold-out (surprise, surprise). Alongside her strappy V-neck bodice, she wore a lacy, semi-sheer skirt with the lining removed. From there, she selected her next enviable piece from another one of her go-to labels: Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand, Guest In Residence. Her latest purchase was the button-down Everywear Cashmere Cardigan in a timeless tan shade. She let the cozy topper hang loose off her shoulders.

To brighten up her neutral numbers, Lively chose a baby blue pair of slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin — her signature footwear label. In true Lively fashion, she rounded out her subtle method dressing moment with floral diamond earrings and mixed-metal rings from New York-based jeweler, Brent Neale, as well as an $11,000 Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

As the release of the book-to-movie adaptation draws near, be aware that Lively’s press tour circuit is about to pick up some major steam. Stay tuned to TZR for all of the star’s major outfits, and book your It Ends With Us tickets ASAP. Until it hits theaters on August 9, channel Lively’s latest ensemble via the curated edit below.