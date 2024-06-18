Even though Blake Lively has kept busy attending various runway shows, grabbing dinner with Taylor Swift, and filming new projects, it’s been a minute since she embarked on a press tour. In fact, the last time she promoted a film that didn’t star her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was The Rhythm Section back in January 2020. So, it comes as no surprise that she kicked off the promo trail for her newest movie, It Ends With Us, earlier than usual — two months before the book-to-movie adaptation hits theaters. Over the weekend, Lively styled two floral-inspired designer outfits from the just-released Spring/Summer 2024 circuit, which paid homage to her new character, as fans of the Colleen Hoover novel know.

On June 14, at the opening panel for the 2024 Book Bonanza (a three-day event organized by Hoover), Lively surprised fans inside the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The fashion muse stunned in a pinafore-style mini dress from Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 adorned with crystal-embellished floral motifs in green, gold, and pink. Much like the original runway co-ord, which debuted back in September, Lively layered a semi-sheer black button-down and a complementary bra underneath her Balmain beauty. From there, she stayed true to form with crystal-embellished sandals from Christian Louboutin — her go-to footwear label for A-list affairs. Statement gold hoops from Brazilian jeweler Ara Vartanian rounded out her OOTD.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

The next day, Lively surprised a jam-packed theater of fans at a private screening of the upcoming romance film. The Gossip Girl alum went a more laidback route to introduce It Ends With Us, starting with a casual white tank top alongside medium-wash jeans from Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 — which retail for $19,000. Lively’s runway-ready bottoms featured hibiscus-shaped cutouts that stretched from the top of her thigh down to the hem. She opted for a more subtle double-denim moment by slipping on a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in a denim print.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

If you haven’t read It Ends With Us, you might not know that Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, owns a floral shop — which explains Lively’s back-to-back floral numbers. With two months left until the much-anticipated movie hits theaters, be sure to keep an eye out for more Lily Bloom-esque looks from Lively in the coming weeks. Until her next spotting (which could be any day now), channel both of her most recent ensembles via the curated edit below.