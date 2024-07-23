Over the span of their eight-year friendship, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid have achieved many A-list milestones together. The dynamic duo became besties with Taylor Swift, met up at the Met Gala multiple times, and even walked the red carpet together once. While they frequently support each other’s projects on social media, the two haven’t walked a carpet together since Lively starred in the 2017 film, All I See Is You. Until now, that is. At the Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere on July 22, Lively and Hadid took on method dressing in contrasting superhero-inspired ensembles from two of their go-to designers.

Shortly after the film’s co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman posed for photographers on the red-and-yellow carpet in NYC, Lively and Hadid swooped in and stole the show. The fashion muses took a page out of Zendaya’s book as they copied Deadpool and Wolverine’s signature color palettes. Lively supported her husband Reynolds’ on-screen persona as she donned a custom Atelier Versace catsuit in “Deadpool red.” Her body-hugging one-piece gave Deadpool’s latex suit a high-fashion makeover with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, sleek gloves fused to her sleeves, various black lace embellishments, and a reflective satin finish from top to bottom. The It Ends With Us star wore a novelty ball-and-chain clutch from Judith Leiber which coordinated to her snake-shaped bracelet, and dagger-inspired drop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Red velvet pumps rounded out her latest luxe look.

Then, Hadid channeled Jackman’s character, Wolverine in a head-to-toe Miu Miu numbers, starting with a mustard yellow skirt set from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Hadid styled a leather handkerchief top monogrammed with the label’s iconic emblem. The Guest In Residence founder opted for the matching low-waisted skirt cinched with an oversized brown suede belt, also from Miu Miu. Black underwear peeked out from the top of her pleated skirt. From there, Hadid chose her tried-and-true black slingback pumps from — you guessed it — Miu Miu. Alongside her mustard Miu Miu Arcadie handbag, the A-lister layered on lots of jewelry, including several bulky bangles, chunky gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and even a matching anklet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

But wait — there’s more. Following the Deadpool & Wolverine showing, the friends switched into another method moment. At the after-party, Lively ditched her custom Versace look for a Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 mini dress. Her second outfit of the night was adorned with 3D-looking red roses on either end of the baby blue bodice. She accessorized with minimal jewelry and sky-high “So Kate” pumps from Christian Louboutin. Hadid also stuck with her mustard motif in a latex LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer 2023 trench coat and bright yellow pointy pumps.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With Lively’s film It Ends With Us hitting theaters in just a few weeks, there’s a chance Hadid will join her for the highly-anticipated premiere around August 9. So, stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on their next potential outing. In the meantime, copy both Lively and Hadid’s red carpet-worthy outfits via the curated edit below.