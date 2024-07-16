If fans have learned anything from Natalie Portman’s stellar press tour looks over the years, it’s that the fashion muse will never limit herself to one aesthetic. The same rings true for her latest promo trail for Lady In The Lake, which kicked off in New York last week. While Portman’s penchant for flirty mini dresses is certainly the star of her current tour, each number couldn’t be more different if she tried (more on that later). Before the highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series drops on July 19, Portman is fitting as many minis into her schedule as she can and her hardcore fanbase is unsurprisingly along for the ride.

After maintaining a relatively low profile this season, Portman made her grand return to the red carpet in her first of many applause-worthy minis this month — a floral Oscar de la Renta piece with velvet bows for straps. The next day, the Oscar winner did a sartorial 180 into a metallic medieval-core mini that debuted on the Dior Cruise 2025 runway a month ago. Her mini streak continued at a SAG-AFTRA soirée, when she posed for a photo-op in an ultra-feminine silk dress from Prada. Then, after three days of back-to-back mini dresses, Portman switched things up with an effortlessly chic co-ord, complete with wide-leg jeans, a sweater, and plenty of Dior accessories — a fitting selection for the atelier’s longtime brand ambassador.

Even though Lady In The Lake hits Apple TV+ later this week, Portman will most likely pull off multiple applause-worthy looks before then. So, stay tuned to TZR for the rest of the A-lister’s press outfits, and keep scrolling for all of the fan-favorites so far.

July 15

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While en route to The View studios in downtown Manhattan, Portman was snapped by the paparazzi in an enviable off-duty ensemble. She paired a cozy white sweater with medium-wash straight-leg jeans and some chunky black heels. From there, she coordinated her statement jeans to her denim monogrammed tote courtesy of Dior. The Dior Signature Butterfly sunglasses rounded out her must-copy moment.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The latest addition to her fabulous collection of little black dresses made an appearance during her interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Her Oscar de la Renta LBD was topped with various floral motifs crafted out of rhinestones, crystals, and pearls, which coordinated to her timeless drop diamond earrings.

July 12

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

At the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation for Lady In The Lake, Portman served up major summer style inspo in a pastel blue mini from Prada, which quickly sold out after she wore it (surprise, surprise). Her OOTD featured a plunging neckline tied off with a cute bow, as well as a butter yellow trim along the entire floral piece.

July 11

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Portman made headlines at the New York premiere of Lady In The Lake in a medieval armor-inspired co-ord from Dior Cruise 2025, which previewed at a castle in Scotland early in June. On the runway, the model wore a metallic cape alongside velvet shorts and the embroidered mini. However, Portman opted for just the strapless bustier without the topper. She switched the original over-the-knee boots seen on the runway with strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo.

July 10

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Portman’s first Oscar de la Renta mini of the Lady In The Lake tour was a pink floral design with overlapping embroidered peonies. Much like her attire for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her shoulder straps were tied in red velvet bows. She added just a bit of shine to her overall look with diamond stud earrings and sky-high sandals.