French girls will always be a chic source of style inspo. But recently, the industry’s focus has shifted to another country: England — more specifically, the street style scene in London. Fashion folks at Peckham Rye, Brick Lane, and every landmark in between are going viral for their divine denim, bold blazers, and flirty footwear (to name a few staples). And now, it seems their cool-girl uniforms have caught Bella Hadid’s eye. On May 16, the fashion muse was spotted on Brick Lane — an influencer-approved backdrop in Shoreditch. She channeled London girls in a moody brown outfit, alongside vintage finds and dark-wash jeans.

Marking her first public appearance post-Cannes Film Festival, Hadid was snapped by the paparazzi en route to a Chicken Shop interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg. If it wasn’t for her new honey blonde hair, fans might’ve mistaken her for a London girl. But it was Hadid’s Brit-ish attire that blew her cover. First, the Ôrəbella founder slipped on a scoop-neck T-shirt in a plum-ish mahogany shade. Then, she layered a darker espresso-hued cardigan overtop with various ruffles. On the bottom, she tapped into the dark-wash denim trend with flared jeans — another essential for London girls. Hadid’s OOTD wouldn’t be complete without at least one Western-esque accent, so she chose Guess jeans adorned with whipstitched calfskin around the waistband.

From there, her horse girl-coded accessories continued with a matching purse, adorned with leather fringe and silver grommets. Underneath the hem of her pants peeked vintage snakeskin pumps from Saint Laurent by Tom Ford — a fitting selection for the French atelier’s most loyal brand ambassador. Her oval-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses were also a vintage find, courtesy of a ‘90s Gucci collection. Chunky gold hoop earrings and mismatched rings finished her London girl get-up.

If you kept tabs on London Fashion Week this winter, you know Hadid’s latest look would’ve fit right in with the crowd. In between Fall/Winter 2025 presentations from Harris Reed, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha, and more, the style set usually went for layered looks — plus, Hadid-inspired cardigans at the front. Indigo or even black jeans were also frequently photographed. Extra points if they carried a “fits everything” carry-all in an equally-moody hue. Instead of sleek sneakers (that’s more New York’s speed), pointy pumps dressed up their seemingly simple ensemble.

All this to say? England’s capital is certainly leaving its mark on the fashion community. Even celebrities are following the London girl’s lead. So, stay tuned to TZR to see which A-lister takes cues from the city’s best.