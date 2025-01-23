Over the past few years, Bella Hadid’s street style has dominated the Y2K resurgence. During simple strolls in New York or L.A., the supermodel has given new life to numerous early aughts-era trends, including micro-miniskirts, baby tees, slim fashion glasses, and cutout-heavy tops (to name a few). Most recently, she’s doubled down on 2000s-inspired bottoms, ranging from yoga pants, low-waisted trousers, and even flared jeans. On Jan. 22, the Ôrəbella founder was spotted in her most nostalgic pants yet. While out in NYC, Hadid styled flared jeans in a light-wash finish, alongside equally retro separates. So, naturally, it’s only a matter of time before other it girls follow suit.

Outside her hotel in NoHo, Hadid was snapped by the paparazzi in an ensemble straight out of 2005. She started her Y2K-themed look with an oversized aviator bomber jacket (a vintage find, of course), trimmed with fur along the hood, the hem, and each cuff. Underneath her coat peeked a black T-shirt with white print. Now, a moment for her viral bottoms. Giving off major Katie Holmes vibes, Hadid’s jeans fit slim at the thighs and flared out below the knee. Instead of her signature dark-wash shade, Hadid chose a lighter hue. To tie her jeans into her current cowboy-cool aesthetic, the 28-year-old donned black Western-style boots in a square-toe silhouette.

To no surprise, her accessories were just as eye-catching as her denim. First, Hadid popped on a statement boho necklace made of mismatched coins — perhaps another thrifted jewel. Then, she brought the early-aughts energy back with sleek wrap sunglasses. Her finishing touch was a slim cotton headband — another throwback to 20 years ago.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t boarded the flared jean revival yet, start slow with a Hadid-approved flared pair. And while you’re at it, channel her entire outfit via the curated edit below.