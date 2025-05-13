ICYMI, on the morning of May 12 (just 24 hours before the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival began), the annual affair made a shocking announcement. “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival,” shared the festival’s official charter. “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.” Since the festival is known for spotlighting sheer, risqué, and dramatic designs, this new policy likely threw a wrench in attendees’ sartorial plans. However, on the opening day of the festival, fashion muses proved they’re up for the challenge. Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Julia Garner, and more A-listers adhered to the new rules, while still embracing their sultry side.

The no-nudity news practically broke the internet, because free-the-nip moments, peek-a-boo undies, and elongated trains are Cannes staples. In 2024 alone, Bella Hadid went sheer in Saint Laurent Fall 2024 and archival Versace Spring 2001 Couture, Elle Fanning’s Gucci Resort 2025 dress cascaded down the staircase, and Naomi Campbell re-wore a transparent Chanel 1996 gown that she originally debuted on the runway 28 years ago. If these looks were worn this year, each celebrity might not be allowed to walk the red carpet.

With that said, the 2025 Cannes fashion is more modest than previous festivals. Even so, the step-and-repeats are anything but boring. At the iconic Hotel Martinez (which famously hosts the VIP guests) on May 13, Longoria, for one, was snapped by the paparazzi in a body-hugging maxi. Complete with slim straps, a plunging neckline, and head-to-toe sequins, the dress gave naked dressing vibes, without revealing too much. Also on Tuesday, Garner responded to the update in a micro-mini LBD from Gucci — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. The halter-neck number stopped mid-thigh and even peeked some side boob.

All this to say? Celebrities are taking the regulations with a grain of salt. From now until May 24, stay tuned to TZR for the best celebrity looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Plus, keep an eye out for various loopholes in support of sheer.

Halle Berry

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Berry is a member of the Cannes jury this year, so she arrived bright and early on May 13 in a tweed skirt set from Chanel, alongside peep-toe pumps.

Eva Longoria

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

On May 13, Longoria approved the butter yellow color craze in a sleeveless sheath dress with a high neck.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day, Longoria sparkled in a beige sequin-covered maxi dress, which appeared to be a subtle take on naked dressing.

Julia Garner

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

All eyes were on Garner on Tuesday in head-to-toe Gucci, starting with a halter-neck micro-mini LBD, strappy sandals, and the GG Marmont Shoulder Bag in pastel yellow.

Shanina Shaik

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

On the first day of the festival, the supermodel delivered major business-wear inspo in a matching gray set, a black east-west bag, and complementary slingback heels.

Irina Shayk

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Shayk embodied French Riviera realness in an all-white ensemble, which spotlighted a timeless button-down, a flowy maxi skirt, ballet flats, and the pièce de résistance: an Hermès Birkin 40.

Bella Hadid

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

With her new honey blonde hair on full display, Hadid proved she’s still the queen of Cannes in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana corset, low-waisted trousers, vintage raffia Saint Laurent heels, and the Manhattan Top-Handle Bag, also from her favorite atelier.

Halle Berry

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Just a few hours before the red carpet rolled out, Berry arrived at the Hotel Martinez on May 12 in a fringed top and crimson red heels. The bold footwear peeked out from underneath her pleated pants.

Heidi Klum

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

On May 12, Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz matched each other’s edgy energy in all-black attire.