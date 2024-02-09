Even with a few hours carved out for research, compiling a list of every product, brand, and designer Bella Hadid’s repped is a tall order. One of the most in-demanded models of all time, she’s a seasoned veteran of promoting everything from designer lipstick to 3D dresses. And though she’s waded into the world of celebrity moguldom before — her Kin Euphorics partnership made headlines in 2021 — her latest announcement might be the biggest move of her career. Hadid’s own beauty brand is launching imminently at Ulta, and it looks like it’s going to be one of the most anticipated releases of the decade.

Hadid’s been keeping things low-key since taking a break from the scene to rest, rejuvenate, and get back to her horse girl roots by competing in rodeos in Texas. But it turns out she had a lot more up her denim, pearl-snapped sleeves than just arena dust. Late on Feb. 8, Hadid posted a trio of Instagram photos in which she poses in front of the Ulta Beauty logo, taken at the store’s headquarter offices in Chicago. It didn’t take long for the Eyewitness Beauty Podcast to do some digging and find a slew of just-approved trademarks under Hadid’s name, which included filings for every makeup product imaginable.

Though no one was expecting the news to break when it did, Hadid’s fans have been waiting for this revelation for a while. Just before the 2023 holiday season, the star teased a cryptic photoshoot in which the products she’s posing with were all obscured by scribbles. Usually, even when she’s shooting something for an A-list designer, she’ll mention that fact with a tag or even an explicit callout. This production, though, was only captioned with “coming soon.”

Currently, the Hadid-owned trademarks include usage rights for face makeup like foundations, concealers, blushes, bronzers, eyeshadow and more, along with lip products, brow essentials, and eye pencils, as well as nail-centric goods, perfumes, body care, and even makeup removers. That doesn’t necessarily mean Hadid will drop it all at once or even everything mentioned — she’s simply legally allowed to do so with her name attached.

The timing of her post makes sense, too. According to United States Patent & Trademark Office, her legal team got approval for an extension to file their Statement Of Use on Jan. 9, which means the official announcement is coming soon as the period covered is typically six months. Additionally, the trademarks are all marked as not current in-use, but as an “ITU” — that’s intent to use.

Long story short, you can expect more details in coming weeks, and will likely be able to shop the brand by summer. In the meantime, keep an eye on the ever-creative Hadid. Who knows what she’s planning for the big rollout?