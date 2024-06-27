Beyoncé’s latest summer getaway seriously seems like something out of an Old Hollywood movie, and it truly has to be seen to be believed. She’s often sharing photos from the cabin of her and Jay-Z’s private jet or from the back of a blacked-out sprinter van, but she’s taking the concept of on-the-go luxury to the next level with new shots of her yacht vacation. The superstar singer posted a carousel of pictures from her trip with her family leaning into the French girl aesthetic staples she’s loved for years while still incorporating plenty of Western motifs. Beyoncé’s red lipstick is matte, pink-toned and so summery, a bold, fun pop of color against her silk bandana — a nod to her county album, Cowboy Carter — and sweet white lace dress. Altogether, the look full encapsulates Bey’s distinct sense of style, a seamless blend of timeless traditions and newer, often highly personal touches.

It’s something of a surprise that Beyoncé chose to share as much as she did of her boating trip considering how notoriously private the singer usually is. She decided to treat fans with a series of behind-the-scenes shots this time around though, showcasing her sunset view, fruit-accented cocktail, and even a look at what Jay was up to (smoking a cigar and soaking up some rays).

Bey’s scarf and retro, cat-eye sunnies might be the first thing that catches your eye, but it’s her beauty choices that really make her entire ensemble. Her honey-blonde curls are protected from the sea winds by the silk wrap, but the face-framing tendrils peeking out from the front are such a whimsical accent. The real star, though, is undoubtedly her red lipstick, worn in the most quintessentially French way possible — and it’s a trick worth employing this summer. The key is in the soft matte finish, not too dry nor shiny, and the fact that it’s worn with such an otherwise-minimal cosmetic look and outfit. Bey’s worn bold red lipstick with equally dramatic eye makeup plenty of times, but there’s particularly striking about this elegant style.

Even if you don’t plan to find yourself on a mega-yacht this summer, Beyoncé’s red lipstick style is absolutely one to try regardless of your vacation plans.