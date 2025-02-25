After a nine-day respite since New York Fashion Week, London had its turn to show its teeth as the second stop of fashion month. And show it did. For the Fall/Winter 2025 season, the regal city validated its reputation as a creative hub, with designers throwing out traditional cold-weather playbooks and rewriting their own visions for the end of the year. Because of this, collections were admittedly all over the map from a design standpoint. However, a few stand out through-lines materialized here and there, revealing some interesting and unexpected trends that are likely to take flight very soon.

There was, of course, a fresh take on the sheer aesthetic that has made itself at home on TikTok feeds and runways for the past couple of years. This time around, the look is a bit more strategic in layered, showing up in see-through skirts that are being balanced out by more classic fall essentials like button-down Oxford tops and functional outerwear.

A fanciful fairytale element also came into view at shows like Richard Quinn, Malan Breton, and Paul Costelloe. Big, sweeping, bow-bedecked gowns were shown, giving the minimalist column styles of the past year a run for their money. In the same mythical vein was the otherworldly theme touching the collections Erdem, Di Petsa, and Annie’s Ibiza, where gauzy and gilded looks seemingly channeled a collective inner goddess.

Ahead, see the major trends and aesthetic coming out of the creative mixing pot that was London Fashion Week.

Sheer Joy

(+) Mark Fast Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) S.S. Daley Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Bora Aksu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Naked dressing isn’t leaving the chat anytime soon, according to London runways. See-through skirts were styled in a variety of ways: pulled over a fitted button-down at Mark Fast, layered under a roomy plaid cropped trench at S.S. Daley, and peeking out from under a pleated mini at Bora Aksu. However you wear the barely-there staple is totally up to you as there are no rules this year.

Bubbling Up

(+) Harris Reed Courtesy of Harris Reed (+) Pauline Dujancourt Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Tolu Coker Nicky J Sims/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The bubble skirt style that dominated most of 2024, has expanded to every other piece in your item. Yes, blown out, puffed-up bottoms are still en vouge (as evidenced at Harris Reed), but they’re also taking on a more layered look (thank you Pauline Dujancourt). Bubbled, balloon sleeves were also spotted at Tolu Coker, taking the look in a different direction.

Belle Of The Ball

(+) Richard Quinn WWD/Getty Images (+) Malan Breton Ben Montgomery/Getty Images (+) Paul Costelloe Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Dreamy, princess gowns — which took a backseat to more fitted, minimalist frocks of late — are coming back into focus for fall. Dramatic, fairytale moments were all the rage at Richard Quinn, Malan Breton, and Paul Costelloe.

Get Shredded

(+) Simone Rocha Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images (+) Roksanda WWD/Getty Images (+) Burberry WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Finely shredded, tassel-like detailing seems to be the finish du jour across the board. Simone Rocha sent models down the runway in ripped ribboned blouses, while Roksanda featured fringed strapless gowns in multicolored hues. Even Burberry got in on the action, showing soft knit dresses with fringed sleeves and skirting.

Back To School

(+) Kent & Curwen Tristan Fewings/Getty Images (+) Mithridate Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images (+) INF Dark Ben Montgomery/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Dark academia? Light academia? Tennis core? It’s everyone’s game at this point. London Fashion Week was rife with all manner of preppy aesthetics, from the Hogwarts-inspired jumpers at Kent Curwen and the tie-infused pull-overs at INF Dark to the sherbet-colored layered looks at Mithridate.

Goddess Pose

(+) Erdem WWD/Getty Images (+) Di Petsa Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Annie's Ibiza Ben Montgomery/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The dreamy, omnipresent sirens of yore are back with a vengeance as London designers embraced their ethereal, gilded looks in various ways. Erdem resurrected Mount Olympus with its gauzy gossamer gowns. Di Petsa summoned the underworld with dark and mysterious draped ensembles. And Annie’s Ibiza channeled golden goddesses with metallic sheer lace dresses that were regal as they come.