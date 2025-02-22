With a nine-day gap between New York and London Fashion Week this season, there’s been a bit of a lull in the runway world. But the break is now over, as attendees have landed across the pond for another round of shows from renowned British designers like Harris Reed, Richard Quinn, and Simone Rocha. And you best believe guests packed the best-of-the-best looks in their closets, as confirmed by the LFW Fall/Winter 2025 street style. Let’s just say attendees have left no sartorial stone unturned.

Showgoers are hitting the pavement in the season’s top trends like, for instance, the powder pink color craze that reigned on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways (Alaïa, Brandon Maxwell, and Khaite included). One street style star wore the visually pleasing shade by way of an eye-catching asymmetrical skirt while another bundled up in a toasty soft pink puffer jacket. What’s more, there are always styling tricks aplenty to glean inspiration from in London — and this season, it’s the sweater-as-a-scarf look. Yes, many fashion folks are tying their knitwear around their necks for extra warmth (and major style points).

Keep scrolling to take in the top fashion moments on the streets during LFW. Note: This gallery will be updated daily as the festivities go until Monday.

Feb. 21

Shutterstock

No pants, no problem — take notes from this attendee and pair a long button-down with sheer tights and knee-high boots.

Shutterstock

From the long floral quilted vest to the boat shoes adorned with charms, this outfit is truly in a class of its own.

Shutterstock

Fact: An asymmetrical skirt adds an intriguing element to every look.

Shutterstock

This attendee got a head start on spring dressing, mixing together dreamy pastel shades.

Shutterstock

Doubling up on knitwear is a practical and polished fashion hack to try out.

Shutterstock

A feather scarf is sure to bring the drama, especially when teamed with an equally glamorous coat.

Sherion Mullings/Shutterstock

This showgoer is getting through the last leg of winter in a feel-good pink puffer jacket.