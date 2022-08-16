As you head out for your weekly grocery run, what do you typically slip into? For many, it’s usually a jumble of what you have at the top of your laundry basket — a combination of workout leggings and an oversized T-shirt, perhaps? While laid-back and comfortable pieces are the uniform for most, celebrities tend to take a more put-together approach. A trip down the produce aisle can turn into a quick photo op. Though likely not on purpose, Angelina Jolie wore a white wrap dress while grocery shopping with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, and the moment — captured by paparazzi — showcased her effortless, yet classic style. She looked polished, even while carrying grocery bags.

She provided her fans with the easy-to-replicate look on August 15. The sleeveless midi dress from Vince, which felt appropriate given the actor’s more conservative style preferences, featured a built-in, waist-cinching belt and a V-neckline. While Jolie hasn’t been photographed in this exact breezy dress recently, it’s likely that she bought it for her summer wardrobe rotation as she was seen in similar minimalist pieces while filming in Italy back in July. Jolie then draped a cozy cardigan over her arm (it gets chilly in the freezer aisle!) and slid into a pair of Valentino slides. She carried a Dior 30 Montaigne bag and shielded her eyes from the sun with oversize, tinted sunglasses.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

What made the outfit feel fresh and put together was her attention to the small details. As you may have noticed, all of her accessories came in neutral hues, which helped to create one cohesive look with her dress that felt laid-back yet chic. The actor and director seems to have a penchant for neutrals, given that most of the time she is spotted in creams, white, black, beige, or brown. Thankfully, you can shop her exact piece, below, in addition to similar dresses from other celebrity beloved brands like Reformation and Hill House Home. The summery pieces, too, can be worn well into fall if you layer a denim jacket or light trench coat on top.

