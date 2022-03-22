There’s an actor in Hollywood who has made a name for herself on the street style scene for her seamless mix of casual and polished fashion items. People always look to her for timeless and elegant dressing inspiration. If you uttered the name Angelina Jolie, you are correct. Jolie’s off-duty outfits are easy to recreate because they often employ the most classic staples. For instance, lately she’s partial to her sleek Loro Piana handbag, which not only matches everything, but also embodies her style ethos. The European brand is well-known, and respected, for its quiet sophistication and superior craftsmanship — the same adjectives in which one could describe Jolie’s style.

For an afternoon of shopping at The Grove with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the actor wore a beige high-waisted midi skirt with a matching belt to cinch the waist, a casual henley shirt in gray, and a pair of simple black ballet flats. The look was understated, elegant, and quite complementary to her Loro Piana Sesia bag, a structured leather piece that she’s been photographed toting at least a dozen times since last summer. The ensemble is also an outfit blueprint she’s appeared to rely on, based on countless years of paparazzi photos. So perhaps it’s safe to say that mirroring her outfit formula of a casual shirt, a tailored skirt, and a pair of ballet flats (to pair with your favorite understated designer bag) is a strong sartorial strategy.

While Jolie appeared to carry the medium Sesia bag, which retails for $4,275, Loro Piana offers the style in several sizes, from micro to XL, which celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid also love. (To keep her hands free, Jolie wore it as a crossbody bag, though the style also offers top handles for versatility.) Oversized bags are making a comeback this year, so if you love the style and could make use of a larger version, consider opting for the XL. Though, if you’d like to follow her look to the T, you can shop directly from the selections below.

