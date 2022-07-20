A fashion secret for creating an eye-catching look is to build an ensemble around one statement piece. For some, the center of an outfit is the shirt — maybe it’s a halter-neck top or a backless number — while others style a look around their footwear. For Nell Diamond, Founder & CEO of Hill House Home, it has always been the latter. “I’ve loved shoes forever,” she shared in an Instagram caption. “They are pure joy and self-expression, one of the happiest parts of my day.” To celebrate her love for footwear, she launched Hill House Home shoes: a lineup of seven styles that will add an extra special feel to your footwear collection.

The collection, which dropped on July 20, has two offerings, The Party Platform (which comes in a linen hue, a light blue option covered in rhinestones, and a pastel pink option with hand-placed ostrich features) and The City Slide (there are four patterned variations of the easy-to-wear shoe). According to Diamond’s IG post, the shoes are “deceivingly practical” as they were designed to look dainty and feminine on the outside, but will keep your feet comfortable and supported from day to night thanks to the craftsmanship of Italian artisans.

If you prefer maximalist styles, you’ll likely be drawn to the pink platform pumps or the blue rhinestone-covered option as they’ll make a statement when paired with a mini dress or skirt look. Plus, platform shoes are trending (you can thank Valentino’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection for that), so you’ll be able to get in on the buzzy style by adding these to your collection. For those who prefer a more simple feel, take a peek at the city slides in navy embroidery or the linen platforms as they’ll both match with a casual denim ensemble or a flowing maxi dress.

The shoes range from $225 to $375, depending on the style that you’re eyeing. Alongside the shoe collection drop, you’ll also be able to shop three pairs of earrings and two ribbon chokers that have a similarly delicate feel as the Nap dresses, which Hill House Home is famous for.

Ahead, shop TZR’s favorite shoe and jewelry picks from the new release as you conjure up ways to work them into your everyday outfits.

