If you keep up with Angelina Jolie’s comings and goings, then you know her third oldest child, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, is about to embark on a new chapter in her life. Zahara is going to college! Earlier this month, Jolie attended her daughter’s college send-off event and it wasn’t long before the actor was back on campus again. This week, she helped Zahara move into her dorm at Spelman College and Jolie’s comfy outfit signaled that she was ready to haul some boxes and suitcases.

Jolie’s ensemble was expertly captured on video by the school’s Vice President For Student Affairs Darryl Holloman. In the short clip, you can see the actor in a billowing two-piece set that was comprised of a black top with short puff sleeves and equally roomy matching trousers. Lastly, the star slipped into a pair of black flatform sandals to finish the comfort-forward summer look. The laid-back outfit helped her blend in with the other moms during move-in day, too.

In the same Instagram post, Holloman asked the star how it felt to be a Spelman mom, to which Jolie answered: “I’m going to start crying!” Later on, she expressed her excitement and assured the school officials that she was “holding it together” until the official convocation ceremony, slated to take place on the following day. “I heard tomorrow night’s the big night,” she said. Before she said her goodbyes, Jolie posed with Holloman, Zahara, and the school’s President Dr. Helene Gayle, M.D., thus eternalizing this pivotal moment in her daughter’s life.

The neutral-colored set was a cohesive addition to her style file, as the actor has plenty of breezy two-piece looks in her summer wardrobe rotation. When she was in Italy filming her upcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, earlier this summer, she wore plenty of cream-colored coordinating ensembles. This time, though, Jolie appeared to be in the mood to wear black, as to be more understated while at Spelman College.

Although details about where to shop Jolie’s exact two-piece set and shoes remain unknown, you can copy her outfit with similar pieces ahead.

