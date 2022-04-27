Leggings outfits are as beloved as ensembles centered around jeans or dresses — the kind of thing you instinctually reach for to quickly feel pulled together. And these days the look is no longer exclusive to bedraggled stay-at-home style; instead, with a little finesse, it can be a bonafide fashion moment. So let’s focus on spring and summer leggings outfits for the warm months ahead. Step one? Incorporating this season’s freshest trends, from crochet to fringe, with your favorite stretchy bottoms.

“Leggings are the ultimate style staple of today, especially with so many of us working from home, versatile comfort [is] essential,” says Ashley Hart, vice president of marketing at Beyond Yoga. “As we transition back into going out, leggings allow wearers that same comfort out of the house and into everyday life.” So, whether you’re all in on the stirrup legging resurgence, live for basic black designs, or are all here for the flared legging trend (á la the yoga pant revival), there’s a way to elevate your silhouette of choice.

“Leggings are incredibly versatile,” Hart continues. “They can be styled up or down — as seen on celebrities, paired with everything from blazers to bralettes — and they’re great for traveling in and easy to pack.” Plus, as the weather heats ups, the Beyond Yoga expert says sports performance features, like moisture-wicking breathability, allow for enhanced support and comfort compared to more constrictive fabrics.

And if you’re not convinced that leggings outfits are legit, look to trendsetters such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who regularly rock the look with clothing that deviates from the norm. “These It girls have changed how the fashion world views athleisure and inspired others to style their leggings in their unique ways throughout the day from studio to street,” says Danny Harris, the chief executive office of Alo.

In the same vein, Emma Vollrath, chief executive office and founder of Emma Lou the Label, considers leggings a fashion-forward staple far exceeding the wardrobe basics category. “We’ve all seen leggings transform into a trustworthy, everyday piece that can be worn to any occasion because of their comfort, versatility, and credibility,” she says.

Of course, styling is key in making a leggings outfit work outside the gym. “Various styles can be more sophisticated or versatile than others,” says Harris. “Think flared leggings paired with a crop top, cinched leggings paired with a matching cinched long-sleeve shirt, or even low-rise bootcut leggings paired with an oversize menswear-inspired jacket.” He adds, “Any type of leggings, no matter the cut or fabric finish, can instantly look elevated with the right styling. A corset top, varsity jacket, or even a cropped hoodie are community favorites.”

Hart suggests eye-catching elements, like fresh colors and prints, to bring playfulness to a leggings outfit. “Styles like our Chai Tortoise SoftMark legging took the tortoise print trend into incredibly comfortable active styles, blending fashion and function,” she points out. Meanwhile, Vollrath says that simpler leggings will effortlessly pair with just about any top — the secret to making them work in most situations. “Solid color leggings with a discrete logo are a great option so they can be kept on all day no matter the occasion,” she explains. “They can fit your everyday lifestyle — even if it doesn’t include a workout.”

Keeping scrolling to discover six fresh spring and summer leggings outfits ahead, complete with an edit to shop.

Polished In Pinstripes

Alo

A traditionally refined print, like pinstripes, steers leggings in a sophisticated direction. “I love the Pinstripe Bra and High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging,” says Harris. “It has a soft, sculpting, and breathable jacquard fabric that can be combined with a blazer and heels for a day-to-night look.”

Toss On A Trench

“We’ve been seeing leggings paired with a bra top and a long trench for a more city-chic look that still feels sporty,” Hart tells TZR. “It’s an easy outfit to put together after the gym or to wear while running around downtown, and it’s incredibly comfortable.”

Y2K Accents

Spring is the ultimate time for a picnic, for which Vollrath suggests a casual-yet-put-together leggings outfit. “A matching set in a lighter color or pattern would be the first thing I would grab,” says the Emma Lou the Label founder. “It’s fun, trendy, and adding a chic pair of thin sunnies is the cherry on top.”

Cargo Details

For a streetwear-inspired leggings combination, Harris suggests seeking out an Alo style with utilitarian details. “We have styles with signature sculpting fabric detailed with cargo pockets inspired by streetwear fashion,” Harris tells TZR. “With your favorite bucket hat and sneakers, it’s perfect for that studio-to-street look. Toss on an oversize button-down shirt for extra coverage to finish.”

Bold Color And Print

“Now that the weather is improving, outdoor brunches are making their way back into our weekend plans,” Vollrath says. “For this occasion, I would aim for a printed or light-colored legging, probably a light green shade or fun gingham print.” Her top rec? A solid-colored knit cardigan and fun-colored mules for a joyfully springy finish.

Laidback Classics

“Running errands can be a drag, but your outfit doesn’t have to be,” says Vollrath. The designer suggests leggings in understated black or brown with a sweatshirt or baby tee: It’s a versatile yet comfy mix. For the finishing touch, Vollrath urges a slicked-back bun and a pair of retro sneakers like New Balance 550s. Finish with a tennis necklace for low-key luxe touch.