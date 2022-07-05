Angelina Jolie Loves This Chic Dress-Over-Pants Look For Summer

Everyone has their own criteria when creating a summer capsule wardrobe. For some, optimal comfort and breathability are a priority. Meanwhile, others prefer to sport fashion-forward finds and let comfort take a back seat. Angelina Jolie’s dress-over-pants outfit, though, is a look that accomplishes both at the same time. She wore the comfortable and stylish look over July 4 weekend while exploring Rome with her kids and fellow actor Salma Hayek. (They are currently filming Jolie’s forthcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, in Europe.)

Jolie was spotted shopping at Campo de’ Fiori on July 2, a square with a famous market in the historic district of Rome, with her daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The moment was caught on camera by the paparazzi — and the photos revealed that the actor donned the classiest dress-over-pants look you’ve seen to date: a sand-hued maxi dress from Alberta Ferretti, worn over a pair of matching pants from the same brand. The flowing frock was cut from 100% silk and featured a tie-front detail, which Jolie left undone. She paired her trendy summer ensemble with espadrille platform sandals, a pair of circular sunnies, and an oversize caramel-brown tote bag from Celine.

The actor’s Alberta Ferretti co-ords caught the eye of another A-lister awhile back, too. In May 2022, model Alessandra Ambrosio also wore the same sand-colored set while in Cannes. Like Jolie, she left the tie-front detailing undone and finished the look with “invisible” acrylic-heel sandals from Schutz and a Serpenti Ellipse handbag, plus a pair of B.zero1 sunnies, from Bvlgari.

To recreate Jolie’s layered summertime look, shop her exact ensemble in the edit ahead. (There’s only one silk dress left in stock, so you’ll want to hurry and add it to your checkout cart ASAP.) In case it sells out, though, you can channel the same effortlessness of Jolie’s look by shopping similar sets.

