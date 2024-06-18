Alicia Keys’ career history has been filled with so many memorable moments, and on Sunday, June 16, she added another major one to the ever-growing list. The celebrated singer attended the 2024 Tony Awards in support of Hell’s Kitchen, the semi-autobiographical musical she composed and produced, and her passion project picked up five awards throughout the evening. All that said, what better occasion for some full-on glamour? As per usual, Keys created a show-stopping moment with her hairstyle, a twisted updo styled by hair artist Fesa Nu (a favorite of celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ava DuVernay, who seek out her cool, editorial styles).

The heralded musician, who also took the stage Sunday night to perform “Empire State of Mind” alongside Jay-Z, is one of the go-to celebrities for creative hair inspiration. From her crystalized bun and cornrows at the 2020 Grammys to her her pearl ponytail from Amazon’s upfront event last month, her hair is a consistent form of self-expression both on and off the red carpet. So of course she had to pull out all the stops for Sunday’s celebration. Keys and Nu settled on a top knot that combined a few different styles in one — and the result was so seamless yet artistic. In addition to the sculptural knot fasted to the very top of her head, the Keys Soulcare founder’s updo included expertly swirled baby hairs as well as curved braids on either side.

Paired with a red Gucci gown and matching opera-length gloves, the braided updo added a modern twist (pun intended) to the otherwise classic ensemble. Keys also kept her hair as the standout statement by having simple and glowy glam, courtesy of makeup artist artist Dotti. With full, fluttery lashes, pinky nude lips, and gleaming cheekbones, her beauty look felt naturally pretty — like her go-to off-duty glam but turned up a few notches.

Keys joins celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Lupita Nyong’o, and J.Lo, who are thinking outside-the-box with their creative, often complicated (in the best way possible) updos as a refreshing alternative to the tried-and-true Old Hollywood styles we’re used to seeing on red carpets. And honestly, we can’t wait to see more.