If you can believe it, the 96th annual Academy Awards aired over four months ago, closing out yet another top-notch award season. Since March 10, when Emma Stone, Greta Lee, Margot Robbie, and more donned their black tie best for an evening at the Dolby Theatre, few A-list affairs have lived up to the 2024 Oscars’ sartorial caliber. Until now, that is. On June 16, Broadway’s finest dressed to the nines for the 77th annual Tony Awards, which celebrates the theater world’s most notable contributions from the last year. And shockingly, the 2024 Tony Awards celebrity lineup was just as star-studded as the Oscars — Angelina Jolie, Rachel McAdams, and Elle Fanning were among the first to arrive.

On Sunday evening, a blend of nominees, former winners, and past and present Broadway performers made their grand entrance at the iconic David H. Koch Theater inside Lincoln Center. Before winning her first Tony Award, Jolie walked the navy carpet hand-in-hand with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The mother-daughter duo subtly coordinated — Jolie stunned in a teal Atelier Versace gown while Jolie-Pitt looked classic in a slightly darker vest set. Then, there was fellow first-time nominee McAdams, who went a slightly sultrier route in a semi-sheer black slip dress with a show-stopping train. Some celebrities leaned into the award show’s stage-ready opulence more than others — Taraji P. Henson and Cynthia Erivo both opted for striking gold gowns with sequins galore.

And the stellar looks just kept coming — just wait until you see Fanning’s sleek selections. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from the 2024 Tony Awards. They’re sure to tide you over until the 75th annual Emmy Awards on September 15.

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

The producer and assistant producer of The Outsiders, which took home the Tony for Best Musical, pulled out all the stops in honor of their latest project. The Maleficent actor looked ultra-glamorous in a teal floor-length gown complete with elegant draping across the bodice, and a matching shawl which hung loose off her shoulders. Her 15-year-old daughter took style cues from her mom in a matching teal vest and trousers overtop a classic white button-down. An adorable bow tie and Converse sneakers rounded out her red carpet attire.

Elle Fanning

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though she’s no longer on Broadway (she left the Appropriate cast back in March), Fanning still made time in her jam-packed schedule to attend the Tonys. The fashion muse posed for photographers in a plunging black blazer and complementary trousers courtesy of Saint Laurent. Her pointy slingback pumps were also sourced from the French atelier.

Rachel McAdams

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

For her first red carpet appearance in a month, the debut Tony nominee styled a breathtaking black slip dress which featured a semi-translucent bodice. The gown’s top was adorned with an asymmetrical neckline in a reflective ivory hue. McAdams frosted herself in a slew of diamonds, starting with chic drop earrings, stacked bracelets, and mismatched rings.

Sarah Paulson

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

With her newly-won Tony Award in hand, Paulson wore a custom black-and-white Prada gown adorned with a floral lace motif. She added just a bit of color to her final ‘fit via diamond and emerald drop earrings and her signature bold red lip.

Taraji P. Henson

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment

The multi-hyphenate chose possibly the glitziest get-up of the night, starting with a strapless gold Oscar de la Renta dress embellished with a shimmery fish scale pattern. She kept the glitter going with metallic pointy pumps, a silver top-handle bag, and diamond hoop earrings.

Idina Menzel

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Before taking the stage with Erivo to present the award for Best Musical, Menzel showcased her OOTN: an eccentric cutout-embellished gown plucked straight from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk.

Cynthia Erivo

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The Tony-winning actor made her return to the award show in a strapless gown from Louis Vuitton covered in eye-catching gold paillettes from head to toe. She accessorized with a diamond chain necklace and a similar cuff bracelet.

Brooke Shields

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

TZR’s recent cover star was a vision in a plunging yellow gown from Monique Lhuillier. Given she had double foot surgery less than a week ago, it comes as no surprise that she swapped her signature sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps for a sunshine yellow pair of Crocs.

Nicole Scherzinger

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Ahead of her performance during the “In Memoriam” section of the broadcast, Scherzinger proved her sartorial prowess in a ruby mermaid gown from Nicolas Jebran. Her jaw-dropping selection featured a halter neck, one-shoulder, and a voluminous skirt that flowed behind her as she walked.

Ariana DeBose

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

The host of the evening started the red carpet circuit on a high note, and in a stain glass window-inspired strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2024 collection.

Julianne Hough

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The award-winning dancer looked pretty in pink with her pastel floor-grazing maxi dress topped in of-the-moment ruffles.

Danai Gurira

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Another fresh-off-the-runway piece was the Black Panther actor’s metallic gold dress from Gabriela Hearst Fall/Winter 2024. Just like the original designer look, Gurira opted out of a necklace and instead wore a statement diamond bracelet and a coordinating ring.

Alicia Keys

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Keys jukebox musical, Hell’s Kitchen, which was inspired by her life and music, was nominated for 13 awards. Before performing her greatest hits, she stopped for a quick photo op in a custom red Gucci gown and matching opera gloves.